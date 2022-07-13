West Indies Vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips, H2H, Playing XI And More

West Indies and Bangladesh are all set to lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series on Wednesday. The match, which is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. IST, will take place at Providence Stadium in Guyana. Bangladesh have already taken a 1-0 lead in the series courtesy of their win in the first ODI. West Indies will look to bounce back in the second match in order to remain alive in the three-match contest.

West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: H2H record

West Indies and Bangladesh have played a total of 42 ODI games against each other. West Indies have an upper hand over Bangladesh when it comes to the head-to-head record with 21 wins in 42 matches. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have won just 19 games against West Indies. Meanwhile, two matches have ended with no result.

West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Liton Das, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope (c)

Batters: Tamim Iqbal, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks

All-rounders: Mahmadullah (vc), Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Akeal Hosein, Shoriful Islam

West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Nurul Hasan, Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope

Batters: Tamim Iqbal (vc), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamarh Brooks, Afif Hossain

All-rounders: Mahmadullah

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Akeal Hosein, Shoriful Islam

West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Predicted XIs

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain & wk), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.

West Indies vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI: Full squads

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c, wk), Shai Hope (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque (wk), Ebadot Hossain, Litton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali.

Image: PTI/AP