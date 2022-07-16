West Indies Vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: Dream11 Team, Fantasy Tips, H2H, Playing XI, And More

Having lost the first two matches of the three-match ODI series, West Indies will be playing for pride as they take on Bangladesh in the third and final ODI match on Saturday. The West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI will be played at Providence Stadium, Guyana, and will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

During the 2nd ODI, Bangladesh produced a clinical performance to beat West Indies by 9 wickets. After being asked to bat first, West Indies were bundled out for 108 runs. Keemo Paul was the top scorer for the team with unbeaten 25 runs, while Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers contributed with 18 and 17 runs respectively. Mehidy Hasan and Nasum Ahmed picked up 4 wickets and 3 wickets respectively. Skipper Tamim Iqbal scored a half-century to take the team past the finish line. Here's a look at WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction and other details regarding the match.

West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope, Liton Das

Batters: Nicholas Pooran, Tamim Iqbal (c), Rovman Powell, Mosaddek Hossain

All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan, Keemo Paul

Bowlers: Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Gudakesh Motie

West Indies vs Bangladesh pitch report

The pitch at this venue has assisted the spinners due to which they have been able to dominate the batsman during the series. Going by the previous results a total of around 225 will be tough to chase down and the skipper winning the toss will look to field first.

West Indies vs Bangladesh fantasy picks

Tamim Iqbal:

The Bangladesh skipper has led from the front with the bat scoring an unbeaten half-century. He will be looking to carry on the form in the final match.

Mehidy Hasan:

The all-rounder is the top bowler of the series with 7 wickets to his name. He picked up 4 wickets in the previous match and will look to continue with the same performance.

Shamarh Brooks

The top-order batter has scored only 38 runs in two innings and will look to end the series with a big score.

Shoriful Islam:

The pacer managed to pick up 5 wickets in the two fixtures. In the last match, he scalped 4 wickets to dismantle the West Indies batting lineup.

West Indies vs Bangladesh probable playing XI

West Indies probable playing XI

Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph

Bangladesh probable playing XI

Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed , Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam