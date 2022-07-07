West Indies Vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Team News

Quick links:
Image:: @windiescricket/Instagram
The West Indies cricket team is up against Bangladesh in the final T20I of the ongoing three-match series on Thursday at the Province Stadium, Guyana. The hosts head into the 3rd T20I on the back of a 35-run win in the previous game, while the series opener ended with no result. Meanwhile, the Caribbean side is eyeing a 2-0 win in the T20I series after earning a 2-0 whitewash in the Test series.
Following the conclusion of the T20I series on Thursday, both teams will lock horns in a 3-game ODI series, commencing Sunday. The Caribbean team defended their target of 194 runs in the 2nd T20I by displaying an all-round show with both the ball and the bat. Rovman Powell’s unbeaten knock and Romario Shepherd’s clinical bowling helped the hosts to take the 1-0 lead.
The series opener on July 2, meanwhile, was called off due to rain after Bangladesh batted for only 13 overs. However, as Bangladesh look to level the series 1-1 before heading into the ODI assignment, they have a big challenge of breaking their streak of defeats. Having said that, here are the Dream11 predictions, team news, and more about Thursday’s match.
Wicketkeeper: Nurul Hasan, Liton Das
Batters: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Munim Shahriar, Romario Shepherd (VC)
All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Odean Smith
Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Akeal Hosein
West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh
Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Munim Shahriar, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed
Shakib Al Hasan is the highest run-scorer of the series so far, with 97 runs in two matches and a knock of 68* runs in 52 balls in the 2nd T20I.
Rovman Powell scored 61* runs in 28 balls in the 2nd T20I, with the help of two fours and six sixes.
Romario Shepherd has a total of five wickets in his tally so far in the series. He returned with figures of 2/28 in the last game.
Shoriful Islam picked up two wickets for Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I.
Date- Thursday, July 7, 2022
Time- 11 PM IST
Venue- Province Stadium, Guyana