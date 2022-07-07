West Indies Vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Playing XI, Team News

The West Indies cricket team is up against Bangladesh in the final T20I of the ongoing three-match series on Thursday at the Province Stadium, Guyana. The hosts head into the 3rd T20I on the back of a 35-run win in the previous game, while the series opener ended with no result. Meanwhile, the Caribbean side is eyeing a 2-0 win in the T20I series after earning a 2-0 whitewash in the Test series.

Following the conclusion of the T20I series on Thursday, both teams will lock horns in a 3-game ODI series, commencing Sunday. The Caribbean team defended their target of 194 runs in the 2nd T20I by displaying an all-round show with both the ball and the bat. Rovman Powell’s unbeaten knock and Romario Shepherd’s clinical bowling helped the hosts to take the 1-0 lead.

The series opener on July 2, meanwhile, was called off due to rain after Bangladesh batted for only 13 overs. However, as Bangladesh look to level the series 1-1 before heading into the ODI assignment, they have a big challenge of breaking their streak of defeats. Having said that, here are the Dream11 predictions, team news, and more about Thursday’s match.

West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Dream11 Predictions

Wicketkeeper: Nurul Hasan, Liton Das

Batters: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Munim Shahriar, Romario Shepherd (VC)

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Odean Smith

Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Mustafizur Rahman, Akeal Hosein

WI vs BAN 3rd T20I: Playing XI and Team News

West Indies Predicted Playing XI: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Obed McCoy, Hayden Walsh

Bangladesh Predicted Playing XI: Munim Shahriar, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed

West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Fantasy Tips

Shakib Al Hasan is the highest run-scorer of the series so far, with 97 runs in two matches and a knock of 68* runs in 52 balls in the 2nd T20I.

Rovman Powell scored 61* runs in 28 balls in the 2nd T20I, with the help of two fours and six sixes.

Romario Shepherd has a total of five wickets in his tally so far in the series. He returned with figures of 2/28 in the last game.

Shoriful Islam picked up two wickets for Bangladesh in the 2nd T20I.

WI vs BAN 3rd T20I: Date, Time, Venue

Date- Thursday, July 7, 2022

Time- 11 PM IST

Venue- Province Stadium, Guyana

