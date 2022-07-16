West Indies Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI Vs BAN 3rd ODI LIVE?

West Indies and Bangladesh are all set to lock horns against each other in the third ODI of the three-match series on Saturday. The match is scheduled to take place at Providence Stadium in Guyana. Bangladesh will look to win the third ODI in order to hand West Indies a clean sweep in their own backyard. West Indies, on the other hand, will look for a consolation victory in the third ODI to avoid being humiliated at home. Bangladesh won the first two ODIs by 6 and 9 wickets, respectively after bowling the West Indies out for low scores of 149 and 108 runs.

West Indies vs Bangladesh: Live streaming

Cricket fans in India can watch the live streaming of the third ODI between the West Indies and Bangladesh on the FanCode app. No TV channel in India will carry the live broadcast of the match. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. IST.

In the United Kingdom, fans can tune in to Sky Sports Cricket to watch the live telecast of the third ODI between the West Indies and Bangladesh. In the UK, the match is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. local time.

In Bangladesh, fans can watch the third ODI on the Ban Tech channel, while in the Caribbean, the match will be aired on the SportsMax channel.

West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: Predicted XIs

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain & wk), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Anamul Haque, Litton Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI: Full squads

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c, wk), Shai Hope (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque (wk), Ebadot Hossain, Litton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali.

Image: PTI/AP