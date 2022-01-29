West Indies Vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch 4th T20I In India, UK & US?

West Indies and England are gearing up for the fourth game of the five-match T20I series at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. The game is scheduled for Sunday, January 30, 01:30 AM IST.

Keiron Pollard led West Indies are ahead in the tournament having won two games in comparison to England's one. In the most recent clash between the two sides, West Indies were put to bat first and posted a strong total of 224-5 from twenty overs.

The team did not have a great start losing both Brandon King and Shai Hope early but Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell combined to put a 122-run partnership for the third wicket. Pooran scored 70 from 43 balls while Rovman Powell scored a 53-ball 107.

In return, England were unable to chase down the total ending at 204-9 from their quota of 20 overs and thus losing the game by 20-runs. Tom Banton with his 39-ball 73 was the leading run-scorer but his knock wasn't enough to get them the win. Phil Salt too played a knock of 57 from 24 balls.

Overall too West Indies, have looked the better side in all of the three games, with the game that England won was by a small margin of one run.

Match Details

Match: West Indies vs England, 4th T20I

Date and Time: January 30th 2022, Sunday; 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

WI vs ENG live streaming: Where to watch the cricket game live?

For those in India, the West Indies vs England match will be available for streaming live on the Fancode app and website. As for those in the United Kingdom, the WI vs ENG game will be live on BT Sports 1 SD and HD channel. Those in the US meanwhile can catch the game live on ESPN TV and ESPN mobile app.

WI vs ENG predicted playing XIs

West Indies: Brandon King, Shai Hope (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Darren Bravo, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell.



England: Jason Roy, Tom Banton (WK), James Vince, Moeen Ali (C), Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Philip Salt, George Garton, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley.