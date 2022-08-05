West Indies Vs India: WI Vs IND Dream11 Prediction, H2H, Fantasy Tips, Team News & More

India and West Indies are all set to square off in the fourth T20I of their five-match series on Saturday. The match will take place at 8:00 p.m. IST in Florida. The visitors currently have an upper hand after winning two of the first three matches. West Indies, on the other hand, will be eager to secure another one to remain alive in the series.

India vs West Indies: Fantasy tips

Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Arshdeep Singh are the players to watch out for from the Indian camp. Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Akeal Hosein, and Alzarri Joseph are the West Indies players to keep an eye on during the fourth T20I match.

India vs West Indies: Head-to-Head record

India and West Indies have played a total of 23 T20I matches against each other since the inception of the format. India enjoy an upper hand over the Caribbean side having won 15 of those encounters while West Indies emerged victorious in seven matches and one was a no result.

India vs West Indies: Dream11 Team 1

Wicket-keepers: Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shimron Hetmyer

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (vc), Jason Holder

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Alzarri Joseph, Arshdeep Singh

India vs West Indies: Dream11 Team 2

Wicket-keepers: Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Hooda (vc)

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

India vs West Indies, 4th T20I: Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

India vs West Indies: Full squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh.