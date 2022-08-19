West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI Vs NZ 2nd ODI LIVE?

After defeating world number one ODI side New Zealand by five wickets in the first match, the West Indies would look to seal the series in the second One Day International. The win was vital for the Windies in the first ODI, having lost nine consecutive matches against the Blackcaps previously.

With the West Indies having shown drastic improvement in their ODI performances recently, the second match between the two sides promises to be an exciting one. Ahead of the clash, here is a look at when and where to watch WI vs NZ 2nd ODI live, and the West Indies vs New Zealand live streaming details.

Where will WI vs NZ 2nd ODI be played?

The West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will be played at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

What time will WI vs NZ 2nd ODI begin?

The West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI will begin live at 11:30 PM IST on Friday, August 19.

How to watch WI vs NZ live in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the West Indies vs New Zealand ODI series in India. However, fans can track the live updates and scores of the matches via the official social media handles of both teams.

West Indies vs New Zealand live streaming details

The West Indies vs New Zealand 2nd ODI live stream will be available on the Fancode app.

West Indies vs New Zealand squads

West Indies: Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope (w), Nicholas Pooran (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Kevin Sinclair, Gudakesh Motie, Keacy Carty.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Tom Latham (w), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.

West Indies vs New Zealand predicted 11

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Jermaine Blackwood, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult