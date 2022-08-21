West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI Vs NZ 3rd ODI LIVE?

West Indies are all set to lock horns against Pakistan in the third One-Day International of their three-match series on Sunday. The match will take place at the Kensington Oval Stadium in Bridgetown, Barbados. The game is scheduled to begin at 11:30 p.m. IST. The series is currently levelled at 1-1 with West Indies winning the first match and New Zealand registering a victory in the second. Both sides will be eager to win the third ODI in order to end the contest in their favour.

West Indies won the first match by 5 wickets, while New Zealand won the second ODI by 50 runs D/L method. The win was vital for New Zealand in the second ODI in order to remain alive in the series. Earlier this month, West Indies and New Zealand played a three-match T20I series, which the Kiwis won 2-1. Ahead of the clash, here is a look at when and where to watch WI vs NZ 3rd ODI live, and the West Indies vs New Zealand live streaming details.

West Indies vs New Zealand: Live telecast & streaming details

The live telecast of the third ODI between West Indies and New Zealand will not be available on any TV channel in India. However, the live streaming of the match will be carried in India by the FanCode app and website.

West Indies vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies: Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Keacy Carty, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Yannic Cariah, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kevin Sinclair.

New Zealand: Martin Guptil, Finn Allen, Tom Latham (c & wk), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, James Neesham, Trent Boult, Tim Southee.

West Indies vs New Zealand: Full squads

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

(Image: AP)