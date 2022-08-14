West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WI Vs NZ 3rd T20I Live?

After capturing the first two matches of the T20I series, New Zealand have now set their sights on series whitewash by winning the third match of the three-match T20I series. The New Zealand team won the first match by 13 runs and the second match by 90 runs and will eye yet another dominating performance.

The Kiwis are on a roll as they have won nine consecutive T20Is without breaking a sweat. The Nicholas Pooran-led West Indies have failed miserably with the bat and will ook to salvage pride in the last T20I. Here are the details of where to watch West Indies vs New Zealand live streaming.

Where will the West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd T20I be played?

The third T20I between West Indies and New Zealand will be played at the Sabina Park Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica.

What time will West Indies vs New Zealand 3rd T20I begin?

The third T20I between the West Indies and New Zealand will begin at 12 a.m. IST on Monday, August 15.

West Indies vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Live telecast and streaming details

Unfortunately, no TV channel in India is carrying the live broadcast of the ongoing T20I series between the West Indies and New Zealand cricket match. However, the live streaming of the series is available on the FanCode app and website.

West Indies vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I: Predicted Playing XIs

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Devon Thomas (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

West Indies vs New Zealand: Full squads

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Devon Thomas (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Hayden Walsh, Obed McCoy,Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Dominic Drakes

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Latham, Matt Henry, Finn Allen