West Indies Vs Pakistan: Third Umpire Opens Windows Media Player While Giving Decision

As West Indies won the first test match of the two-match test series against Pakistan, a funny incident at the stadium on day two caught everyone’s attention. While deciding on the run-out of West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, the third umpire unknowingly opened Windows Media Player on the big screen instead of showing 'out' to the batsman. In a small mix up, the third umpire opened up a music playlist, leaving everyone amazed. Kraigg Brathwaite was run out on a personal score of 97 runs after flicking a ball to the fine-leg and attempting to run for two runs. Hasan Ali quickly gathered the ball and dislodged the bails by a direct hit at the keeper’s end.

Watch the video of the runout and the third umpire decision that followed, here

West Indies won the first test match against Pakistan in a thrilling fashion on day 4. Chasing a target of 168 in the fourth innings of the match, West Indies lost its top order for 16 runs only, as Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, and Nkrumah Bonner were dismissed for two, four, and five runs, respectively. Roston Chase and Jermaine Blackwood then kept the team in the game by adding 68 runs for the fourth wicket. West Indies suffered a collapse again as they found themselves at 142/8 with 26 runs needed to win. However, Kemar Roach held his calm and made West Indies victorious by one wicket.

Talking about their fighting win at Jamaica, West Indies Captain Kraigg Brathwaite labelled the match as ‘a remarkable Test’. Speaking on the post-match interview, he said, “A remarkable Test. We never lost hope. Pakistan bowled very well, and this pitch requires patience from the batsmen. Whoever had more patience came out on top. We have some time before the next Test and it will be a different pitch. The bowlers did well, they were tired, but they gave it their all. We have been working hard as a batting group and Blackwood is hungry for runs at his home ground so good on him. Pakistan will come back hard, but whoever is more patient will come out on top. I think this was a good cricket pitch - had something for the pacers, and had value for runs because the ball was coming on”. Pakistan’s tour of West Indies for two test matches and four T20 Internationals started on July 28. The two-match Test series started with the first on August 12 and the second match of the series is set to begin on August 20.

(Image Source: windiescricket- Instagram/ Zorawar Khan- Facebook)