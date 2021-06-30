West Indies Vs Pakistan Women 1st T20 Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

West Indies Women and Pakistan Women will clash in the opening T20I of their three-match series. The match is set to begin at 11:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on June 30, 2021. Here are West Indies vs Pakistan live streaming details, how to watch the West Indies vs Pakistan Women 1st T20 live in India and the West Indies vs Pakistan Women pitch report and weather report along with West Indies vs Pakistan live scores.

West Indies vs Pakistan Women 1st T20: Match Preview

Pakistan's women's team will battle it out against host West Indies in as many as eight white-ball games. The two cricketing nations will first square off in a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by a five-match ODI series as per the West Indies vs Pakistan Women 2021 schedule. After having come second in their clashes against Australia, England, and South Africa, the Pakistan Women's side have a chance of redeeming themselves by coming up with an improved performance in the shortest format. The West Indies Women on the other hand will be high on confidence after their series win against Sri Lanka. Both teams have a number of exciting players and their opening fixture promises to be an entertaining one.

West Indies vs Pakistan live streaming and West Indies vs Pakistan live scores details

The series will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to catch the West Indies vs Pakistan live streaming can do so on the FanCode app. For West Indies vs Pakistan live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two participating teams.

West Indies vs Pakistan Women pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will be favourable for the bowlers. Batters will struggle in scoring runs at a frantic pace on the surface. The faster bowlers are likely to dominate the upcoming encounter. Moreover, teams batting first have had an advantage at the venue, which is why the captain winning the toss could look to bat first.

As for the weather, the conditions seem ideal for a game of T20 cricket. A significant cloud cover is expected during the game. However, fortunately for the two teams, there are no chances of rain interrupting the live-action. The temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the game.

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter