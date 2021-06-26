West Indies Vs South Africa 1st T20 Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Prediction

West Indies will take on South Africa in the opening T20I of their five-match series. The match is set to begin at 11:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada on June 26, 2021. Here are the West Indies vs South Africa live streaming details, how to watch the West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20 live in India and the West Indies vs South Africa pitch report and weather report along with the West Indies vs South Africa head to head record.

West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20: Match Preview

After battling it out in a two-match Test series, the two cricketing nations will square off in five T20Is. The upcoming fixtures become of utmost importance for West Indies and South Africa as they look to get into the groove of the shortest format ahead of the impending World T20. The visitors South Africa completely outplayed West Indies in the two red-ball matches. The hosts have a significant opportunity of redeeming themselves by coming up with an improved performance in the white-ball games.

West Indies vs South Africa live streaming and West Indies vs South Africa live scores details

The West Indies vs South Africa Test series will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to catch the West Indies vs South Africa live streaming can do so on the FanCode app. For West Indies vs South Africa live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two participating teams.

West Indies vs South Africa pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at the National Cricket Stadium will favour the batsmen. The batters from both sides will be licking their lips looking at the surface. The venue has hosted only a single T20I fixture so far, in which both Ireland and West Indies crossed the 200-run mark. The captain winning the toss could look to chase on the pitch, considering the batting friendly conditions.

As for the weather, the conditions do not seem ideal for a game of T20 cricket. A significant cloud cover is expected during the game, and there are also chances of rain interrupting the live-action in the second innings. The temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius during the match.

West Indies vs South Africa head to head record

Total matches played - 10

Matches won by South Africa - 6

Matches won by West Indies - 4

