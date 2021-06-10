West Indies Vs South Africa 1st Test Live Stream In India, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

West Indies will take on South Africa in the opening Test match of their two-match series. The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local time) from the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia on June 10, 2021. Here are the West Indies vs South Africa live streaming details, how to watch the West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test live in India and the West Indies vs South Africa pitch report and weather report along with the probable West Indies vs South Africa playing 11.

West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test: Match Preview

The West Indies will host South Africa for two Test matches and five T20Is. The Test series opener between the two cricketing nations will be played from Thursday at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. West Indies' previous assignment in the longer format was against Sri Lanka earlier this year. The team managed to salvage draws in both the fixtures against Sri Lanka. After missing out on the Sri Lanka series, Shai Hope, Roston Chase and Kieran Powell have made it to the side for their clash against the Proteas.

South Africa will take the field with a new captain. Veteran opening batter Dean Elgar has been handed the captaincy reins by the team management and this will be his first series as the leader of the team. As many as six uncapped players have been named by South Africa for their series against West Indies. Left-arm pacer Marco Jensen, who plied his trade for the Mumbai Indians in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to get the first taste of Test cricket with this tour.

West Indies vs South Africa playing 11 (probable)

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Shai Hope, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood/Kieran Powell, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Alzarri Joseph, Rahkeem Cornwall, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c) , Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Verreynne, Quinton de Kock (wk), Wiaan Mulder, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

West Indies vs South Africa live streaming and West Indies vs South Africa live scores details

The West Indies vs South Africa Test series will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to catch the West Indies vs South Africa live streaming can do so on the FanCode app. For West Indies vs South Africa live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two participating teams.

Where to watch the #WIvSA action tomorrow at 10 A.M. Eastern Caribbean. 📺



Viewership Details⬇️https://t.co/eazUREnOrV pic.twitter.com/1xq9VirJ0b — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 9, 2021

West Indies vs South Africa pitch report and weather forecast

The surface at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has traditionally favoured the faster bowlers. The same trend is likely to continue as the wicket promises to provide assistance to the seam bowlers during the upcoming West Indies vs South Africa clash as well. The batters will struggle against the new ball and the bowlers are likely to dominate the contest. The captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first, considering the conditions.

As for the weather, the conditions in Gros Islet does not seem ideal for a game of Test match cricket. A significant cloud cover is expected throughout the opening day and there are also chances of rain interrupting the play on several occasions. The temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius on Day 1.

Image source: West Indies Cricket Twitter