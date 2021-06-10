West Indies Vs South Africa 1st Test Live Stream: Where To Watch In UK, USA, WI And Canada

The West Indies team is all set to face South Africa in a 2-match Test series with the first Test match starting on Thursday. The West Indies vs South Africa Test series is all set to begin from June 10 at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. Ahead of the West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test match, here’s a look at where to watch the match in the UK, USA, Canada and West Indies along with the West Indies vs South Africa Canada channel information.

West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test preview

The West Indies will host South Africa for two Test matches and five T20Is. The Test series opener between the two cricketing nations will be played from Thursday at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium. West Indies' previous assignment in the longer format was against Sri Lanka earlier this year. The team managed to salvage draws in both the fixtures against Sri Lanka. After missing out on the Sri Lanka series, Shai Hope, Roston Chase and Kieran Powell have made it to the side for their clash against the Proteas.

South Africa will take the field with a new captain. Veteran opening batter Dean Elgar has been handed the captaincy reins by the team management and this will be his first series as the leader of the team. As many as six uncapped players have been named by South Africa for their series against West Indies. Left-arm pacer Marco Jensen, who plied his trade for the Mumbai Indians in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to get the first taste of Test cricket with this tour.

West Indies vs South Africa live streaming in UK

Fans can watch the live telecast of the West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test on the BT Sports channel. The channel will broadcast all the matches of the upcoming South Africa tour of West Indies for views in the UK. The West Indies vs South Africa live streaming in UK will commence on Thursday, from 3:00 PM (local time).

West Indies vs South Africa where to watch in USA and Canada

The live telecast of the West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test match will also be available for fans in the USA. All the fans wondering West Indies vs South Africa where to watch in USA can tune into ESPN+. The live telecast of the Test series opener will begin from 10:00 AM (local time0) on Thursday. For the fans in Canada, the live streaming of the game will be made available on Hotstar app and website.

West Indies vs South Africa live in Caribbean

Flow Sports will be having the rights to broadcast both the Test matches in the West Indies vs South Africa series. Flow Sports is the West Indies vs South Africa Canada channel in West Indies to watch the live telecast of both the Test matches. Online viewers can relish the live-action of the game on the Flow Sports app. The West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test live streaming is set to begin at 10:00 AM (local time) on Thursday.

Where to watch the #WIvSA action tomorrow at 10 A.M. Eastern Caribbean. 📺



Viewership Details⬇️https://t.co/eazUREnOrV pic.twitter.com/1xq9VirJ0b — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 9, 2021

Image source: West Indies Cricket Twitter