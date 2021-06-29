West Indies Vs South Africa 3rd T20 Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Prediction

West Indies and South Africa will clash in the third T20I of their five-match series. The match is set to begin at 11:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada on June 26, 2021. Here are the West Indies vs South Africa live streaming details, how to watch the West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20 live in India and the WI vs SA pitch report and weather report along with West Indies vs South Africa live scores and WI vs SA prediction.

West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20: Match Preview

The series is currently evenly poised with both West Indies and South Africa claiming a win each in the shortest format. While South Africa emerged to be the more dominant team during the red-ball fixtures, West Indies made a thumping comeback by pocketing the T20I series opener comprehensively by 8 wickets. Howeover. the visitors South Africa redeemed themselves by beating the hosts by 16 runs in the subsequent fixture.

Reeza Hendricks starred with the bat to help his side post a decent total of 166 on the surface. Obed McCoy was the pick of the West Indian bowlers as he claimed three crucial wickets in the contest. Despite having a star-studded batting line-up, the West Indies failed to chase down the total in the fixture. Kagiso Rabada dismissed three batters to dent Kieron Pollard and co.'s chances of crossing the line. After two blockbuster encounters, the upcoming game also promises to be a thrilling affair. As per our WI vs SA prediction, West Indies will win the West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20.

#WINews UNCHANGED 13-MEMBER SQUAD NAMED FOR 3RD CG INSURANCE T20I VS SOUTH AFRICA. More below: https://t.co/lrGT9G9qs0 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 28, 2021

West Indies vs South Africa live streaming and West Indies vs South Africa live scores details

The West Indies vs South Africa Test series will not be televised in India. However, fans who wish to catch the West Indies vs South Africa live streaming can do so on the FanCode app. For West Indies vs South Africa live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two participating teams.

WI vs SA pitch report and weather forecast

The wicket at the National Cricket Stadium will favour the batsmen. The batters from both sides will be licking their lips looking at the surface. The venue has hosted three T20I matches so far, in which the average score batting first is 178. The captain winning the toss could look to chase on the pitch, considering the batting-friendly conditions.

As for the weather, the conditions do not seem ideal for a game of T20 cricket. A significant cloud cover is expected during the game, and there are also chances of rain interrupting the live action. The temperatures are likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius during the match.

Note: West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20 prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. It does not guarantee positive results.

