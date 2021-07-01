West Indies Vs South Africa 4th T20 Live Stream: Where To Watch In UK, UAE & South Africa

West Indies will take on South Africa in the 4th T20I match of South Africa’s tour of West Indies 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:30 PM IST (2:00 PM local time) from the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada on Tuesday, July 1. The visitors South Africa currently lead the five-match T20 series by 2-1 after having claimed a stunning 1-run victory in their previous clash against hosts West Indies.

WEST INDIES GO DOWN BY ONE RUN IN FINAL-OVER THRILLER. #WIvSA



3rd T20I Match Report⬇️ https://t.co/QabijS9xZm — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 29, 2021

The upcoming game promises to be an entertaining one as West Indies look to stay afloat in the series. Ahead of the much-anticipated West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20, here we share details regarding West Indies vs South Africa live telecast in UK, West Indies vs South Africa UAE channel, and West Indies vs South Africa where to watch in South Africa.

West Indies vs South Africa live telecast in UK

For fans in the UK, the West Indies vs South Africa live telecast will be available on the BT Sports channel. While the channel will broadcast all the matches of the series, there is still no information about where the match can be streamed. The West Indies vs South Africa live streaming in UK will commence on Tuesday, from 7:00 PM (local time).

West Indies vs South Africa UAE channel

With none of the prevalent TV channels or OTT platforms winning the broadcast rights for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, for this series, fans can catch the West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20 live in UAE on the Windies Cricket Youtube and Facebook pages. Other countries, such as Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Tunisia among others, which are also a part of the MENA region, can also watch the tour live on the same platforms. The West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20 will commence at 10:00 PM UAE time.

West Indies vs South Africa where to watch in South Africa

The series will be available on the SuperSport channel. Interested fans can watch a live stream of the series in South Africa and the Sub-Saharan countries on the SuperSport live app or website as well. This service will be extended to countries including but not restricted to Nigeria, the Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger and Rwanda. The West Indies vs South Africa live streaming will commence at 8:00 PM as per South African time.

