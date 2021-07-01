West Indies Vs South Africa 4th T20 Live Stream: Where To Watch In USA, Canada, And WI?

The West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20 international match from the South Africa tour of West Indies is all set to take place on Thursday, July 1, at the National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, Grenada. The 4th T20I match from the West Indies vs South Africa T20I series will begin at 11:30 p.m. (IST). Ahead of the West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20 international match, here’s a look at where to watch the live telecast of the match in the USA, Canada, and West Indies.

West Indies vs South Africa live telecast in USA

Fans would not be able to experience the live telecast of the West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20 match through Willow TV which has been a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the country. Instead, fans would have to tune into the ESPN+ platform for West Indies vs South Africa live telecast in USA. American fans can experience West Indies vs South Africa live streaming of the 4th T20I through the ESPN+ website and app.

West Indies vs South Africa Canada channel

The West Indies vs South Africa series is covered by ATN (Asian Television Network) Cricket Plus channel in Canada. All the Canadian fans can tune into the ATN Cricket Plus channel to watch the West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20 international match as it the known West Indies vs South Africa Canada channel. The 4th T20I will begin at 2:00 p.m. of the local time in Canada and the West Indies vs South Africa live streaming in Canada is not known clearly.

West Indies vs South Africa: Where to watch in West Indies

Fan wondering West Indies vs South Africa where to watch in West Indies can tune into Flow Sports. Flow Sports has acquired the rights to broadcast the West Indies vs South Africa series in West Indies. The West vs South Africa live streaming will also be carried out through the Flow Sports app. Fans can also catch the highlights of the match through the YouTube channel of Flow Sports and Windies Cricket.

West Indies vs South Africa series recap

The South Africa team currently leads the T20I series against the West Indies by 2-1 after winning the 2nd and 3rd T20 matches. The West Indies team will be looking to level the series by winning the upcoming T20I match on July 1. Previously, the South Africa team has won the 2-match Test series against West Indies by a complete series sweep of 2-0.

Image Source: Windies Cricket Twitter