West Indies Vs South Africa Head To Head, Series Preview And Players To Watch Out For

The West Indies Men will go up against South Africa in an expansive, one-month-long series starting on June 10. The West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM EST) from the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Gros Islet, St.Lucia. With the series beginning, here are the West Indies vs South Africa head to head stats, our series preview and the top players in the draw.

West Indies vs South Africa head to head

Playing their first bilateral series since December 2014, South Africa and West Indies will butt heads in a two-Test and 5-T20I series. Of the last three Tests between them, South Africa won two - the first by an innings and 220 runs and the second by 8 wicket - and tied one. The overall Test h2h stats between the two teams stand at 18-3 in favour of the Proteas, with 7 matches ending in draws. The West Indies vs South Africa highest score in Tests is a whopping 747, made by the Windies in 2005. South Africa have also never lost a Test series in the West Indies.

West Indies vs South Africa players to watch out for

West Indies will have the services of some highly experienced players like their ex-skipper Jason Holder, new captain Kraigg Brathwaite along with Shai Hope and Kieran Powell who are both returning to the team after long hiatuses. Youngsters Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph and Kyle Mayers will also be hoping to prove a point in this series. Meanwhile, Dean Elgar will also be taking up his first permanent captaincy job for South Africa. The experienced quartet of Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi will make up the core of the side.

Where to watch West Indies vs South Africa live in India?

The West Indies vs South Africa series will not be a televised event in India. However, fans who wish to watch the encounters can do so on the Fancode app and website, as the platform has secured the rights to stream all of West Indies' domestic and international series in India. The live scores and updates for the series will be available on Fancode and the website and social media handles of both teams.

West Indies vs South Africa schedule

West Indies vs South Africa 1st Test: June 10-14, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (7:30 PM IST)

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test: June 18-22, Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia (7:30 PM IST)

West Indies vs South Africa 1st T20I: June 26, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada (11:30 PM IST)

West Indies vs South Africa 2nd T20I: June 27, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada (11:30 PM IST)

West Indies vs South Africa 3rd T20I: June 29, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada (11:30 PM IST)

West Indies vs South Africa 4th T20I: July 1, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada (11:30 PM IST)

West Indies vs South Africa 5th T20I: July 3, National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada (11:30 PM IST)

