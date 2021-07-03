West Indies Vs South Africa Live Streaming 5th T20I: Where To Watch In India, UK And UAE

West Indies and South Africa will face each other in the final T20 match of the South Africa tour of the West Indies in Grenada. The series is filled with excitement as fans have witnessed nail-biting matches between the two. The host won the last match in a convincing way thanks to skipper Kieron Pollard's powerful knock of 51 runs. The 5th and final T20 will be the decider of the currently 2-2 contest.

Where to watch in India

The match will begin at 11:00 pm IST from the National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada. There will be no TV telecast of the match. But fans can stream it online live on FanCode.

West Indies vs South Africa live telecast in the UK

People in the UK can easily watch the match on the BT Sports channel. It has broadcasted all the matches between the two but there are no details available on where the match will be streamed. The T20 will start at 7:00 pm (UK time)

West Indies vs South Africa live telecast in UAE

There are no resources available in the UAE and the middle east to watch the match on a TV channel or OTT streaming service. But the fans can check out the final T20 on Windies Cricket Youtube and Facebook pages. The match will start at 10:00 PM (UAE time).

West Indies Vs South Africa live telecast in other countries

Fans from South Africa can watch the match on the SuperSport channel and can also stream online on the SuperSport live app or website. The service will be available for the other African countries including Nigeria, the Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger and Rwanda. The match will commence at 8 PM as per South African time.