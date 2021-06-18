West Indies Vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where To Watch 2nd Test In USA, Canada And WI?

West Indies will take on South Africa in the 2nd test match of South Africa’s tour of West Indies 2021. The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM EST) from the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, West Indies on June 18, 2021. Having lost the first Test of the series by an innings and 63 runs, after suffering two massive batting collapses, the hosts will be looking to prevent a humiliating clean sweep at home. Their hopes will be pinned on their core team, which is made up of experienced players like new skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, Jason Holder, Shai Hope and Roston Chase, who was the best batsman for the side.

The South Africans, meanwhile, will be excited to notch up their second Test series win of the year, having defeated Sri Lanka earlier in the year. Coming into this series with a new captain and a highly inexperienced team, the Proteas will be happy to be finally getting back in shape in the longest format of the game. Ahead of the exciting encounter, we take a look at the South Africa vs West Indies live streaming details for the US, UK, Canada and West Indies.

West Indies vs South Africa channel in USA

The West Indies vs South Africa channel in USA for this series will not be the usual Willow TV, a long-time broadcaster of cricket content in the country. American fans will instead have to stream their content and can watch the West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test live in the US on the ESPN+ website and app. The West Indies vs South Africa live streaming in the USA will begin at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

West Indies vs South Africa live telecast in Canada

Meanwhile, Canadian fans will be able to catch the West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test match live on the ATN (Asian Television Network) Cricket Plus channel. As of now, there is no information on where a live stream of the game will be available in the country. The West Indies vs South Africa live telecast in Canada will be on at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST).

West Indies vs South Africa where to watch in West Indies

For fans wondering where to watch the West Indies vs South Africa series in the Caribbean, Flow Sports will be having the rights to broadcast both Test matches of the series in the region. Online viewers can relish the West Indies vs South Africa live streaming of the game on the Flow Sports app. The West Indies vs South Africa 2nd Test is set to begin at 10:00 AM (local time) on Friday.

Image source: Windies Twitter