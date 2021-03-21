West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Live Stream, Antigua Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

West Indies will battle it out against Sri Lanka in the 1st Test match of their 2-match Test series on Sunday. The game will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua, and will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). Here's a look at the West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming details, how to follow the WI vs SL live scores pitch report, WI vs SL squads, weather forecast and our prediction for the same.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st Test prediction and preview

While it was expected that West Indies and Sri Lanka will be involved in a closely fought battle, hosts West Indies have emerged as the more dominant team out of the two so far in the tour. Sri Lanka have managed to win only a single T20I fixture so far in their tour and the hosting nation has pocketed both the ODI and T20I series. The touring party will be looking to stage a miraculous turnaround in the red-ball matches as they look to salvage their pride. Considering their recent Test form, West Indies seem to have an upper hand in the upcoming contest.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st Test pitch report and weather update

The wicket at Antigua is likely to be favourable for the bowlers. Faster bowlers are likely to dominate the contest, whereas there will not be much for the spinners. It will not be easy for the batsmen to score runs at a frantic pace on the surface. The captain winning the toss could look to bowl first on the pitch.

As per AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover on the opening day of the game. However, fortunately for the two teams, there are no chances of rain interrupting the live action. The wicket is likely to be a little damp as overnight rain is expected.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming details

As of now, there is no official source for the WI vs SL telecast in India. However, the West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. If fans are unable to access the WI vs SL telecast in India, then they can catch the WI vs SL live scores and updates on the official websites and social media pages of Sri Lanka Cricket and West Indies cricket.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: WI vs SL squads

WI: Roston Chase (captain), Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Keon Harding, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Shayne Moseley, Veerasammy Permaul, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach.

SL: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Vishwa Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Embuldeniya.

Image source: West Indies Cricket Twitter