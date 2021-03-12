West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI Live Stream, Antigua Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

West Indies will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd ODI match of Sri Lanka’s tour of the West Indies 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) from the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda on March 12, 2021. Here are the West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming details, how to watch West Indies vs Sri Lanka live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: West Indies vs Sri Lanka preview

With the 3-T20I series going 2-1 in favour of the West Indies and the 1st ODI falling the same way, the Sri Lankans will be looking to at least equalise their series with a win in this game. Meanwhile, the Windies will be high on confidence after their 8-wicket win in the 1st ODI and will hope to square off this series in a similar fashion on Friday. Also on the line for both teams will be their standings in the all-new World Cup Super League which will determine their place in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The last ODI series between the two teams took place in February-March of 2020. It was also Sri Lanka's last ODI series. The Lankans won that series 3-0 but have failed to recreate that performance in the absence of senior players like Kusal Perara, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Mendis and now Angelo Matthews. The Windies, whose win in the 1st match has now become somewhat controversial, will be missing Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI live in India: West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming details

With a jam-packed sports schedule, the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI will not be telecast live in India. However, fans will also be able to catch the West Indies vs Sri Lanka live stream on the FanCode app and website. For West Indies vs Sri Lanka live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two teams.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI: West Indies vs Sri Lanka pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium is expected to be fairly good for the batsmen, who put up 230-odd runs in the 1st Sri Lanka vs West Indies ODI. There should also be something on offer for the bowlers — favouring mostly the fast bowlers — who took 12 wickets in the game. Accuweather predicts some heavy rain in Antigua at various points throughout the day meaning that the match will be considerably shortened. Humidity will be at 70% with temperatures reaching 28°C and 36% cloud cover.

