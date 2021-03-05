West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Stream, Pitch Report, Antigua Weather, Preview

West Indies will take on Sri Lanka in the 2nd T20I match of Sri Lanka’s tour of West Indies 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 AM IST (6:00 PM, March 5, local time) from the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on March 6, 2021. Here are the West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming details, how to watch the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021 series live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I: West Indies vs Sri Lanka preview

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021 series marks the return of international cricket to the Caribbean after a hiatus of just over a year. The Men in Maroon have come into this series on the back of variably successful and unsuccessful series against Sri Lanka, England, New Zealand and Bangladesh. Sri Lanka's last white-ball series came all the way back in March 2020 against West Indies themselves. The series ended in a 3-0 ODI win for Sri Lanka and a 2-0 T20I series win for the Windies.

Preparing for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, West Indies have recalled some of their greats — Chris Gayle is back into the squad alongside the in-form Fidel Edwards who will be making his comeback into the national team after almost 6 years. Sri Lanka have also called back Dasun Shanaka, who has been replaced by Angelo Mathews for this series along with Dinesh Chandimal and Akila Dananjaya. Having won the first match, West Indies will hope to seal the series on Saturday.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I live in India: West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming details

As of now, there is no information on whether the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will be telecast live in India. However, the West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Fans who wish to follow the series can catch the West Indies vs Sri Lanka live scores and updates on the official websites and social media pages of Sri Lanka Cricket and West Indies cricket.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the 1st West Indies vs Sri Lanka T20I we can expect this match to have an average score of around 130-140 runs and overall not much for batsmen. There should be a fair bit on offer for both spin and pace bowlers who have done very well in the first match. Accuweather predicts sunny and humid conditions for this match. There is no rain predicted for the fixture, a humidity of 70%, temperature of 25°C and very little cloud cover.

