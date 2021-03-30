West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live: Where To Watch In India, UAE, SL And South Africa?

The West Indies will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the 2nd and final Test of the Sri Lanka tour of the West Indies, 2021. The match began on March 29 and set to finish on April 3, marking the end of a busy international season for the hosts, who will now break for the 2021 IPL. Having won both, the T20I and the ODI series against Sri Lanka, West Indies will be looking to go clinch the Tests as well. Here is how cricket fans in India, Sri Lanka, South Africa and the UAE can catch the West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming.

WI vs SL live telecast in India and Sri Lanka

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match will not be televised in India. However, instead of the WI vs SL live telecast in India on TV, fans in the country can catch the West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming and commentary on the FanCode app and website. Fans at home in Sri Lanka can watch the match on the free-to-air, state broadcast channel - Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation (SLRC). The series will also be available on satellite TV, digital platforms and radio stations in Sri Lanka, with Universal Link Ceylon set to license the rights to the series. In both the countries, the live action will begin from 7.30 PM local time.

WI vs SL channel in South Africa

Fans in multiple sub-Saharan countries - including South Africa and Zimbabwe - can watch the live coverage of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka series on the SuperSport channel from 4.00 PM local time onwards. The WI vs SL channel in South Africa, SuperSport's four-year deal with Cricket West Indies was signed in 2020, giving the network the exclusive broadcast and OTT rights for all West Indies matches until the end of 2024. This includes all men's and women's domestic series and international matches that take place in the West Indies.

WI vs SL live in UAE

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test will not officially be telecast in the UAE, although in the country, the live action would commence from 6.00 PM local time. However, the WI vs SL live in UAE, as well as other MENA (Middle East and North African) countries, will be available on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Fans in Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, and Yemen can also watch the series live on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test

Day 1 of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test saw the hosts put up a strong 287/7 run total. Recent Test debutante Kyle Mayers missed out on a well-deserved half-century, getting caught at 49. Notwithstanding some shaky batting, the Windies find themselves in a decent spot with new skipper Kraigg Braithwaite set to come in at 99* from 239 balls on Day 2 alongside veteran bowler Rakheem Cornwall, who ended Day 1 with a quickfire 43* off 54. With 3-71, Suranga Lakmal will be the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers coming into the match, which resumes on Tuesday, March 30, 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local time).

Image source: Windies Cricket Twitter