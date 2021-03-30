West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Live: Where To Watch In UK, USA, Canada And WI?

Sri Lanka's expansive tour of the West Indies is set to come to an end with the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test. The last in a month-long series, the Test began on March 29 and was preceded by 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and one Test. Having won the T20 series 2-1 and dominated the ODIs with a 3-0 sweep, the hosts will be looking to clinch the Test series with a win in this match. The first Test between the two sides ended in a draw. Here is how cricket fans in UK, USA, Canada and the Caribbean can catch the Sri Lanka vs West Indies 2nd Test live streaming.

WI vs SL live telecast in UK

The WI vs SL live telecast in UK will be available on the BT Sport 1/2 channels from 2.00 PM GMT onwards. BT Sport's five-year-long deal with the West Indies Cricket Board gives them the rights to all of the side's domestic and international home matches - both men and women - for the period. The channel will broadcast all these games and a highlight reel for fans on a free-to-air basis in the UK. Moreover, according to their five-year deal, they also have acquired the OTT rights for the same. The West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming will be available on BT Sport's website and app.

WI vs SL live in USA and Canada

With a great rise in the popularity of cricket in the US, ESPN+, ESPN's OTT platform will stream the WI vs SL live in USA. There is no information yet on whether the series will be broadcast live on television in the country as of now. Meanwhile, fans in Canada can watch the West Indies vs Sri Lanka series live on the ATN (Asian Television Network) Cricket Plus channel and CBN. Both the countries' fans can catch the action from 10.00 AM ET.

WI vs SL channel in West Indies

Meanwhile, fans in the Caribbean region can catch all the West Indies vs Sri Lanka action live on the Flow Sports channel from 10.00 AM local time. Having acquired the OTT rights for the series, Flow Sports will make the West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming and highlights available on their digital platforms. Fans can also watch the highlights for the 2nd Test on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel or follow the match live on Talk Radio Guyana 103.1 FM.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test

Day 2 of the West Indies and Sri Lanka 2nd Test will see the hosts will come into bat at 287/7. It should be an exciting clash with Windies opener Kraigg Braithwaite, currently at a well made 99* from 239 balls, is expected to open up the proceedings alongside veteran bowler Rakheem Cornwall who ended Day 1 with a quickfire 43* off 54. With 3-71, Suranga Lakmal will be the pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers coming into the match, which resumes on Tuesday, March 30, 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM local time).

Image source: Windies Cricket Twitter