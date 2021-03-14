West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI Live Stream, Antigua Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Sri Lanka’s tour of West Indies is all set to continue with the third ODI on Sunday, March 14 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The hosts won the first two matches by eight and five wickets respectively to win the three-match ODI series with a game to spare. Their 50-over affair is slated to commence from 7:00 PM IST onwards. Here's a look at the West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming details, West Indies vs Sri Lanka pitch report and where to catch the West Indies vs Sri Lanka live scores.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021: West Indies pocket series with a game to spare

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021: Tour preview ahead of 3rd ODI

Sri Lanka’s tour of West Indies began on March 3 with the first of the three-match T20I series. The hosts won the series by a 2-1 margin. The Kieron Pollard-led side also won the first two ODIs to continue their white-ball dominance over Sri Lanka. The tour will conclude with two Test matches, scheduled to be played later this month.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming details

The West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will not be telecast live in India. However, fans will be able to catch the West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming on the FanCode app and website. For West Indies vs Sri Lanka live scores, one can keep tabs on the website and social media accounts of the two teams.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: West Indies vs Sri Lanka weather report

As per Accuweather, the weather prediction indicates that there are no chances of rain during match time. The temperatures are predicted to hover around 27 degrees Celsius during the commencement of the match.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: West Indies vs Sri Lanka pitch report

The pitch is known to be conducive for bowlers as the average first innings total at the venue has been 239 in the last five matches. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first, considering the chasing teams have won both matches played at the stadium in the ongoing series.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI: West Indies vs Sri Lanka squads

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: West Indies squad

Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Kevin Sinclair, Darren Bravo, Jason Mohammed, Kyle Mayers, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Romario Shepherd and Hayden Walsh.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka squad

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Ashen Bandara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Thisara Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dilshan Madushanka and Suranga Lakmal.

Image source: Windies Cricket Twitter