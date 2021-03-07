West Indies Vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live Stream, Antigua Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Reigning T20 World champions West Indies will take on Sri Lanka in the decider of their three-match T20I series on Sunday night. The game will be played at the Stanford Cricket Ground in Antigua and will begin at 3:30 AM (Monday, March 8 IST). Here's a look at the West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming details, pitch report, weather forecast and our prediction for the same.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I prediction and preview

Hosts West Indies led by the heroics of Kieron Pollard dominated the proceedings of the first T20I to clinch an easy win to lead the series. However, Sri Lanka responded strongly, thanks to a brilliant all-round display from Wanindu Hasaranga who ensured that the visitors levelled the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2021 T20 series at 1-1. Collectively, Sri Lanka’s quartet of spinners took eight wickets for 48 runs from 12.4 of overs in the second T20I to help them register a convincing 43-run victory.

West Indies will hope to bounce back from the debacle and could be the favourites to do so at Antigua on Sunday night. The visitors will have to bring their game to the contest once again if they have to seal a win as they did on Friday night.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka pitch report

The pitch at the Stanford Cricket Ground is expected to aid the batsmen and once can expect scores in excess of 160 during the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I. There should be a fair bit on offer for both spin and pace bowlers who have done very well in the first match. Accuweather predicts sunny and humid conditions for this match. There is no rain predicted for the fixture, a humidity of 70%, temperature of 25°C and very little cloud cover.

West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming details

As of now, there is no information on whether the West Indies vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I will be telecast live in India. However, the West Indies vs Sri Lanka live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Fans who wish to follow the series can catch the West Indies vs Sri Lanka live scores and updates on the official websites and social media pages of Sri Lanka Cricket and West Indies cricket.

