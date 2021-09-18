'We’ve Beaten Every Team In World', Says Ravi Shastri As Coaching Tenure Approaches End

Ravi Shastri's time as Team India head coach will soon come to an end following the completion of the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman. Shastri was named as India head coach after the Champions Trophy in 2017 as things went bad between then head coach Anil Kumble and captain Virat Kohli. Recently while speaking to The Guardian, Ravi Shastri gave a hint about his term as India's head coach and the best moments from his five-year tenure.

Ravi Shastri on dominance in white-ball cricket; Series win against Australia and England

During the interview, Ravi Shastri spoke about what winning the upcoming T20 World Cup would mean to him, dominating white-ball cricket and how he achieved the goals he had set as India head coach. In the interview, Shastri said, “We’ve also beaten every country in the world in their own backyard in white-ball cricket. If we win the [T20] World Cup that will be the icing on the cake. There is nothing more. I believe one thing – never overstay your welcome. And I would say that, in terms of what I wanted to get out of the side, I’ve over-achieved. To beat Australia away and to lead the series in England in a Covid year? It is the most satisfying moment of my four decades in cricket.”

After taking the coaching role of the India cricket team in 2017, Ravi Shastri helped India achieve their first Test series win in Australia in 2018-19. The Men in Blue were once again victorious against the Kangaroos (Australia) last year losing most of their key players due to injuries. Speaking about the successful five-year stint as India head coach, Shastri said, “Five years as No 1 [in Test cricket], to win in Australia twice, to win in England. I spoke to Michael Atherton earlier this summer and said: ‘For me, this is the ultimate – to beat Australia in Australia and win in England in Covid times.’ We lead England 2-1 and the way we played at Lord’s and the Oval was special.”

BCCI eye Anil Kumble, VVS Laxman for Team India coach position

With the post of India head coach soon to become vacant, PTI reported that the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI might ask Anil Kumble to apply for the post of head coach of the Indian team once Ravi Shastri finishes his tenure. Not only Anil Kumble but the report also states that the board may also approach VVS Laxman for the role as well. VVS Laxman has been a mentor of the IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad for some years now, however, Kumble will be a favourite even as Laxman will also remain in contention.

A BCCI source while maintaining anonimity over the appointment of India head coach spoke to the news agency and said, "Anil Kumble's exit needs course correction. The manner in which the CoA succumbed to the pressure of Kohli and removed him, wasn't the best example set. However it also depends on whether Kumble or Laxman are ready to apply for the job."

(Image: India Cricket Team/ Instagram)