'We've Got Similar Mindset': Hardik Pandya Credits Former Indian Player For His Success

Hardik Pandya has credited Gujarat Titans' coach Ashish Nehra for his recent captaincy success after leading a relatively inexperienced Indian cricket team to a 2-1 T20I series win over Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue clinched the series after beating the Lions by a staggering margin of 91 runs in the third T20I.

'He made a big difference in my life': Hardik credits Nehra

After once again leading Team India to a series win, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya has proved that his captaincy success is not just limited to the IPL. Speaking of what has helped him along the way, the 29-year-old said (as quoted by PTI), "What has been very important from Gujarat's point of view is the kind of coach I worked with. Ashish Nehra made a big difference in my life, because of our mindsets. We might be two different personalities, but we have very similar cricketing thoughts."

"Because I was with him, it added value to my captaincy. It helped me to get exactly what I know. It was just about getting that assurance, once I got that... the awareness of this game I always knew. It was all about knowing and backing what I knew already. It has definitely helped me," explained Hardik.

Even though Hardik has now led Team India in every T20I game in full-time skipper Rohit Sharma's absence, the 29-year-old explained that captaincy is still relatively new to him. "I've never led in junior cricket as well. When I was in the under-16 category, I led Baroda. After that everyone thought that I should focus on my game. Since then, I've not led (a team)," added Hardik.

Speaking of the manner in which he leads a team, Hardik added, "When a young team is there, the only thing I can help them is about giving them confidence, how to make sure they are at a level when they are playing here, and that they feel that they belong here. That is very important in international cricket. In this group, it's a very good journey. Youngsters are willing to learn and it makes my journey very easy."