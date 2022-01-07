'We've Seen Rahane's Performances': Gambhir Wants Fair Treatment For Ignored Test Batter

With Virat Kohli poised to return to the playing XI for the second Test, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir said on Thursday that leaving Hanuma Vihari out would be "unfair." Gambhir, while speaking on Star Sports, said if Vihari misses out despite playing an outstanding knock in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test, it would be "very unfortunate". Given Ajinkya Rahane's poor performances in recent months, Gambhir believes he should make way for Kohli instead of Vihari if the Indian skipper returns for the third Test match.

Vihari, according to Gambhir, deserves the same kind of support from the team management as Rahane, who has been given plenty of opportunities despite a string of low scores with the bat. Rahane scored a fifty in the match but Vihari could have scored a fifty as well if he had batted ahead of him, said the 2011 World Cup-winning player. It is unfair, as per Gambhir, to play Vihari for one Test and then keep him out of the playing XI for the rest of the year. Gambhir said Vihari has looked solid in both innings and he deserves another shot in the third Test match.

'If the team management has backed Rahane so much, it is time for them to put their faith in Hanuma Vihari as well, because he has looked solid in both, the first as well as the second innings. You would want to give a long rope to such a batter. You don't just play him in one game, then keep him out for the rest of the year. It is very unfair. We've seen Rahane's performances for a long time now. So, I think that when Virat Kohli comes back in the next Test, he should bat at number 4 with Hanuma Vihari at 5. Going forward, I think it's a right move in the right direction," Gambhir said on Star Sports.

Rahane's performance in 2021

In 13 Test matches in 2021, Rahane has scored 479 runs at an average of 20.83, with no hundreds and just two fifties. Rahane last made a century in a Test match against Australia on Boxing Day in December 2020. Vihari, on the other hand, has looked in good touch in whatever opportunity he has received since playing his last Test in Australia earlier this year. Vihari forged a crucial partnership with Ravichandran Ashwin in the third Test match in Sydney, which helped India secure an important draw in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Vihari also played some brilliant knocks for India-A in the recently-concluded three-match series against South Africa-A.

India and South Africa are slated to play the series decider in Cape Town from January 11 to January 15. While India won the first Test match by 113 runs, the Proteas made a strong comeback in the second Test to register a victory by 7 wickets.

Image: PTI