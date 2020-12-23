WF Vs AA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Dream11 Super Smash 2020 Match Preview

The Wellington Firebirds will battle it out with Auckland Aces in the opening fixture of the Dream11 Super Smash 2020 tournament. The contest will be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. The WF vs AA live match is scheduled to commence at 6:10 AM (IST) on Thursday, December 24. Here, we take a look at WF vs AA match prediction, WF vs AA Dream11 prediction and WF vs AA playing 11.

Ready at the @BasinReserve! @cricketwgtninc's Blaze & Firebirds are set to take on @aucklandcricket's Hearts & Aces in the opening double-header of the tournament tomorrow. The rematch of the last Grand Final is free entry and live on @sparknzsport & @TVNZ from 10am #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/YF6NZpuhAX — Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) December 23, 2020

WF vs AA Dream11 prediction: WF vs AA live match preview

The New Zealand-based T20 competition has garnered immense popularity due to its high-octane cricket matches. After a superhit season last year, the league is back again with its latest edition. A total of six teams will feature in the competition, and they will compete for the ultimate championship. The opening contest of the season will see last year's finalists taking on each other.

Wellington Firebirds had an exceptional run last year, and they also emerged as the champions. The side had claimed six victories out of their ten matches in the league stage and were also the table-toppers. Auckland Aces, with four wins, and a stellar performance in the knockout matches, also made it to the finals. The Wellington side trumped Auckland in the Final by 22 runs to become champions for the third time.

WF vs AA Dream11 prediction: WF vs AA squads

Wellington Firebirds: Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Jimmy Neesham, Finn Allen, Hamish Bennett, Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Fraser Colson, Andrew Fletcher, Jamie Gibson, Lauchie Johns, Troy Johnson, Iain McPeake, Ollie Newton, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Michael Snedden, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband

Auckland Aces: Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Graeme Beghin, Jamie Brown, Mark Chapman, Louis Delport, Danru Ferns, Ben Horne, Ben Lister, Matt McEwan, Colin Munro, Robbie O’Donnell, Will O’Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Ollie Pringle, Sean Solia, Will Somerville, Ross ter Braak

WF vs AA Dream11 prediction: Top picks for WF vs AA playing 11

R Ravindra

D Conway

G Phillips

M Chapman

WF vs AA match prediction: WF vs AA Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: G Phillips (VC)

Batsmen: A Fletcher, D Conway, M Chapman, M Bracewell

All-rounders: R Ravindra (C), R Harrison, S Solia

Bowlers: H Bennett, L Beek, W Somerville

WF vs AA live: WF vs AA Dream11 prediction

As per our WF vs AA Dream11 prediction, WF will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The WF vs AA Dream11 prediction, top picks and WF vs AA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WF vs AA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

