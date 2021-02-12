WF Vs CK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash T20 Final Match Preview

The Wellington Firebirds will take on the Canterbury Knights in the final match of the Super Smash 2020-21 tournament. The WF vs CK match will be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington. The WF vs CK live match is scheduled to commence at 8:30 AM IST on Saturday, February 13. Here, we take a look at WF vs CK Dream11 prediction, WF vs CK live scores, WF vs CK match prediction and WF vs CK playing 11.

WF vs CK Dream11 prediction: WF vs CK live match preview

Wellington had a great tournament as they played some fantastic cricket to top the points table in the league stage. The Firebirds finished the league stage with 9 wins and just 1 loss and in the final match of their league stage, they crushed Auckland by 39 runs and will look to repeat the same performance in the final.

The Kings on other hand finished third in the league stage with 6 wins and 4 losses due to which they had to play in the Elimination final. In the Elimination final, they overcame the Central Districts by 4 wickets to find a place in the final. Both teams have some amazing players in their ranks and so this final will be an amazing contest to watch.

WF vs CK Dream11 prediction: Squads for probable WF vs CK playing 11

WF: Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tom Blundell (wk), Troy Johnson, Michael Bracewell (c), James Neesham, Jamie Gibson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Hamish Bennett, Fraser Colson

CK: Chad Bowes, Ken McClure, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (c), Leo Carter, Cam Fletcher (wk), Henry Shipley, Matt Henry, Todd Astle, Will Williams, Ed Nuttall

WF vs CK Dream11 prediction: Top picks for WF vs CK Dream11 team

Devon Conway

Daryl Mitchell

Matt Henry

Michael Bracewell

WF vs CK match prediction: WF vs CK Dream11 team

WF vs CK live: WF vs CK match prediction

As per our WF vs CK match prediction, WF should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The WF vs CK Dream11 prediction, top picks and WF vs CK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WF vs CK match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Cricket Wellington / Twitter

