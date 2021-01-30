WF Vs CS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Dream11 Men's Super Smash Preview

The Wellington Firebirds will go up against the Central Stags in the 26th match of the Dream11 Men's Super Smash 2020-21. The WF vs CS match is scheduled to begin at 7:10 AM IST (11:10 AM local time) from the Basin Reserve, Wellington on January 31, 2021. Here is our WF vs CS Dream11 prediction, WF vs CS Dream11 team and WF vs CS Dream11 top picks.

We go again this Sunday! 👊



Make sure you join us for another @SuperSmashNZ double-header at the @BasinReserve as the Firebirds and Blaze look to secure another home double-header grand final! 🏏



TICKETS | https://t.co/KAX9c73xJB#WEAREWELLINGTON #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/jRgkMNJ3h6 — Cricket Wellington (@cricketwgtninc) January 26, 2021

Also Read | Virat Kohli Set To Break HUGE MS Dhoni Record In Home Series Against England

WF vs CS Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Wellington Firebirds have been in rare form this Dream11 Super Smash season. They have won seven of their eight games in the group stages until now, reclaiming the top stop on the table after consecutive wins over the Otago Volts and the Canterbury Kings in the last two games. With a massive 18 points to their name, the Firebirds are all but sure to get a direct place in the Super Smash final on February 14. If that happens, they will also get the right to host the final match at home, giving them yet another advantage. Even with losses now, the Firebirds could still make it to the final depending on other outcomes.

This will also be a critical match for the Central Stags, who are currently in second place on the table with 20 points after winning five of their eight games. They are followed closely by the Canterbury Kings, who are also on 20 points. A win will ensure that the Stags find a place in the 'pre-final', the single knockout game that the second and third-placed teams will play for a place in the final. They will be coming into this game having lost their last match to the Auckland Aces. Even with a loss, the Stags could still make it to the knockout if they win their next game, or if the Northern Districts lose one of their remaining games.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians' Reported 16-year-old Nagaland Target Confirmed In IPL 2021 Auction Pool

WF vs CS playing 11 prediction

Wellington Firebirds - Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Jamie Gibson, Troy Johnson, Fraser Colson, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Hamish Bennett, Ben Sears

Central Stags - George Worker, Dane Cleaver, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Bruce, Josh Clarkson, Doug Bracewell, Jayden Lennox, Joey Field, Ajaz Patel, Blair Tickner

WF vs CS Key Players

Wellington Firebirds - Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Hamish Bennett

Central Stags - George Worker, Doug Bracewell, Blair Tickner

Also Read | BCCI To Organise Vijay Hazare Trophy & Women's One-Dayers; No Confirmation On Ranji Trophy

WF vs CS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Tom Blundell

Batsmen: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell, George Worker

Allrounders: Doug Bracewell, Josh Clarkson

Bowlers: Hamish Bennett, Ben Sears, Blair Tickner, Ajaz Patel

WF vs CS match prediction

According to our WF vs CS match prediction, the Wellington Firebirds will win this match.

Note: The WF vs CS Dream11 prediction and WF vs CS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WF vs CS Dream11 team and WF vs CS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Black Lives Matter Impact: England Cricket To Introduce 'Racism Education' For All Players

Image Credits: Cricket Wellington Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.