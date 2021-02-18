WF Vs ND Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ford Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Wellington Firebirds (WF) will go up against Northern Districts (ND) in the nineteenth match of the Ford Trophy 2020-21 on Friday, February 19 at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 AM IST). The match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand. Here's a look at our WF vs ND Dream11 prediction, probable WF vs ND playing 11 and WF vs ND Dream11 team.

WF vs ND Dream11 prediction: WF vs ND Dream11 preview

Northern Districts are currently leading the Ford Trophy standings with 21 points. Brett Hampton and team have played six games so far in the tournament, winning five and losing only one. Wellington Firebirds, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot of the table with 10 points and a win-loss record of 2-3.

WF vs ND live: WF vs ND Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, February 19, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM local time, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand

WF vs ND Dream11 prediction: WF vs ND Dream11 team, squad list

WF vs ND Dream11 prediction: Wellington Firebirds squad

Michael Bracewell, Hamish Bennett, James Neesham, Logan van Beek, Ian McPeake, Devon Conway, Peter Younghusband, Tom Blundell, Andrew Fletcher, Lauchie Johns, Ollie Newton, Jakob Bhula, Jamie Gibson, Finn Allen, Ben Sears, Fraser Colson, Michael Snedden, Troy Johnson, Rachin Ravindra, James Hartshorn, Brett Johnson, Nick Greenwood, Adam Leonard

WF vs ND Dream11 prediction: Northern Districts squad

BJ Watling, Dean Brownlie, Anton Devcich, Neil Wagner, Colin de Grandhomme, Brett Hampton, Jeet Raval, Scott Kuggeleijn, Anurag Verma, Ish Sodhi, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson, Joe Carter, Joe Walker, Brett Randell, Zak Gibson, Henry Cooper, Trent Boult, Peter Bocock, Bharat Popli, Katene Clarke, James Baker, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Frederick Walker, Jake Gibson, Matthew Fisher

WF vs ND Dream11 prediction: WF vs ND Dream11 team, top picks

Wellington Firebirds: Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell, Peter Younghusband

Northern Districts: Katene Clarke, Brett Hampton, Brett Randell

WF vs ND Dream11 prediction: WF vs ND Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Lauchie Johns

Batsmen: Devon Conway, Jakob Bhula, Katene Clarke, Jeet Raval

All-Rounders: Michael Bracewell, Brett Hampton, Anton Devcich

Bowlers: Peter Younghusband, Brett Randell, Anurag Verma

WF vs ND live: WF vs ND match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Northern Districts will come out on top in this contest.

Back in to One-Day mode and a clash with top-of-the-table @ndcricket at the @BasinReserve!



A new skipper for the remainder of the competition and a big welcome back to Ollie Newton!#WEAREWELLINGTON #FordTrophy pic.twitter.com/C70aUdVTH8 — Cricket Wellington (@cricketwgtninc) February 17, 2021

Note: The WF vs ND match prediction and WF vs ND Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WF vs ND Dream11 team and WF vs ND Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

