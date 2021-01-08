WF Vs NK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, T20 Super Smash 2020-21 Match Preview

The 12th match of the ongoing T20 Super Smash 2020-21 will see Wellington play against the Northern Knights. The T20 clash is slated to be played at Basin Reserve, Wellington on January 9 and is scheduled to start at 7:40 AM according to IST. Let’s look at the WF vs NK Dream11 prediction, playing 11, and top picks.

The Wellington Firebirds start the match as the top-ranked team of the Super Smash League 20-21. They have managed to keep a perfect record registering 3 wins out of three matches. With a 100 per cent win record and a strong team, the hosts start the match as favourites and are likely to walk away with a win.

The Northern Knights on the other hand stand fifth and in the second last position in the table after winning only one match out of four. However, they do consist of star players like Anton Devcich and Dean Brownlie, who can take away the match from the opposition given their day and can single-handedly turn the course of the game.

WF vs NK Dream11 Team Squads

Wellington Firebirds - Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell, Fraser Colson, Tom Blundell, Andrew Fletcher, Jamie Gibson, Troy Johnson, Jakob BhulaIain, Michael Snedden, McPeake, Ollie Newton, Ben Sears, Logan van Beek, Rachin Ravindra, Peter Younghusband, Jimmy Neesham, Lauchie Johns Hamish Bennett

Northern Knights - Dean Brownlie, Joe Carter, Brett Hampton, Katene Clarke, BJ Watling, Henry Cooper, Anton Devcich, Colin de Grandhomme, Zak Gibson, Brett Randell, Anurag Verma, Scott Kuggeleijn, Peter Bocock, James Baker, Jeet Raval, Joe Walker, Trent Boult, Matthew Fisher, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Tim Seifert

WF vs NK Dream11 team: WF vs NK playing 11

Wicketkeeper- T. Seifert

Batsmen - K. Clarke, F. Allen, D. Brownlie, M. Bracewell

Allrounders - B. Hampton, J. Neesham, A. Devcich

Bowlers - L.V. Beek, H. Bennett, P. Younghusband

WF vs NK Dream11 team

Captain - D. Brownlie or M. Bracewell

Vice-Captain - J. Neesham or A. Devcich

WF vs NK Match Prediction

The 22-yard strip at Wellington is known to be a fast bowler's paradise. Traditionally, batsmen have usually struggled to play their shots against the fast swinging deliveries and will have to be cautious regarding their wicket WIth the pitch offering some swing as well, the spinners will also have a major impact in determining the result of the game. We predict a comfortable win for the Wellington Firebirds as the hosts boast of a team with great quality and have hit the top gear as a team.

Note The above WF vs NK Dream11 prediction, WF vs NK Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, WF vs NK Dream11 team and WF vs NK playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

