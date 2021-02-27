WF Vs OV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Ford Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Wellington Firebirds will take on Otago Volts in the league match of the Ford Trophy 2020-21 on Sunday, February 28. The match will be played at Basin Reserve, Wellington at 3:30 AM IST. Here's a look at our WF vs OV Dream11 prediction, probable WF vs OV playing 11 and WF vs OV Dream11 team.

WF vs OV Dream11 prediction: WF vs OV match preview

Otago, after nine matches, sit in the third spot with 5 wins and 4 losses and are in contention to qualify for the semifinal spot. On the other hand, Wellington are 5th on the points table after 9 matches with 4 wins and 4 loss while one match was washed out. This is a do-or-die match for them after losing to the same opponent just a couple of days ago.

The last meeting between these two teams ended with Otago beating Wellington by 6 wickets. In that match, Otago won the toss and asked Wellington to bat first. Skipper Troy Jhonson led the Wellington from the front scoring a fine half-century (58 runs). He was equally supported by Jakob Bhula (60 runs) and Michael Bracewell who top-scored for the team with 82 runs. Wellington finished their innings at 340/8. For Volts, Mitchell McClenaghan picked up 5 wickets.

Chasing 341 runs to win, Hamish Rutherford led the charge scoring a century while opening the innings. Rutherford scored 102 runs from 91 balls and he was supported by Anaru Kitchen with unbeaten 72 runs, Nick Kelly 56 runs and Neil Broom 55 runs. Volts chased down the target with 5 balls to spare. For Wellington, Michael Bracewell picked up 2 wickets. Fans can expect another cracking contest between these two teams.

WF vs OV Dream11 prediction: Squad details for WF vs OV Dream11 team

Wellington Firebirds squad

Troy Johnson (c), Finn Allen, Jakob Bhula, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell(w), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Ian McPeake, Ollie Newton, Ben Sears, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Jimmy Neesham

Otago Volts squad

Neil Broom, Max Chu (w), Jacob Duffy (c), Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Mitchell McClenaghan, Travis Muller, Dale Phillips, Michael Rae, Michael Rippon, Hamish Rutherford, Nathan Smith

WF vs OV live: Top picks for WF vs OV Dream11 team

Jakob Bhula

Finn Allen

Mitchell McClenaghan

Hamish Rutherford

WF vs OV playing 11: WF vs OV Dream11 team

WF vs OV live: WF vs OV match prediction

As per our prediction, OV will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The WF vs OV match prediction and WF vs OV Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WF vs OV playing 11 and WF vs OV Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

