WF Vs OV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ford Trophy 2021 Match Preview

Wellington Firebirds (WF) will go up against Otago Volts (OV) in the twenty-fifth match of the Ford Trophy 2020-21 on Friday, February 26 at 11:00 AM local time (3:30 AM IST). The match will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington, New Zealand. Here's a look at our WF vs OV Dream11 prediction, probable WF vs OV playing 11 and WF vs OV Dream11 team.

WF vs OV Dream11 prediction: WF vs OV Dream11 preview

Wellington Firebirds are currently at the fourth spot of the Ford Trophy standings with 18 points. Troy Johnson and team have played eight games so far in the tournament, winning four and losing three (one N/R). Otago Volts, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the table with 16 points and a win-loss record of 4-4.

WF vs OV live: WF vs OV Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Friday, February 26, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM local time, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington, New Zealand

WF vs OV Dream11 prediction: WF vs OV Dream11 team, squad list

WF vs OV Dream11 prediction: Wellington Firebirds squad

Troy Johnson(c), Finn Allen, Jakob Bhula, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell(w), Fraser Colson, Jamie Gibson, Ian McPeake, Ollie Newton, Ben Sears, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Jimmy Neesham

WF vs OV Dream11 prediction: Otago Volts squad

Neil Broom, Max Chu(w), Jacob Duffy(c), Nick Kelly, Anaru Kitchen, Mitchell McClenaghan, Travis Muller, Dale Phillips, Michael Rae, Michael Rippon, Hamish Rutherford, Nathan Smith

WF vs OV Dream11 prediction: WF vs OV Dream11 team, top picks

Wellington Firebirds: Jakob Bhula, Michael Bracewell, Peter Younghusband

Otago Volts: Hamish Rutherford, Anaru Kitchen, Michael Rae

WF vs OV Dream11 prediction: WF vs OV Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Max Chu

Batsmen: Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford, Jakob Bhula, Finn Allen

All-Rounders: Michael Bracewell, Jimmy Neesham, Anaru Kitchen

Bowlers: Michael Rae, Jacob Duffy, Peter Younghusband

WF vs OV live: WF vs OV match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 prediction is that the Wellington Firebirds will come out on top in this contest.

It's all to play for in the penultimate round of the #FordTrophy!



A must-win match-up against the @OtagoVolts at the @basinreserve to keep our finals hopes alive!



First ball from 11.00am 🏏 #WEAREWELLINGTON #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/4GCyCjk0vb — Cricket Wellington (@cricketwgtninc) February 24, 2021

Image Source: Cricket Wellington/ Twitter

