WF Vs OV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Super Smash T20 2021 Match Preview

Wellington Firebirds square off against Otago Volts in the 22nd game of the Dream11 Super Smash T20 tournament. The match will be played at the Basin Reserve, Wellington on Sunday, January 24, and scheduled to start at 7:10 AM according to IST. Let's have a look at the WF vs OV Dream11 prediction, playing 11, top picks, and other details of this Super Smash clash.

Don't forget! ❗



Entry is free to all @SuperSmashNZ matches at the @basinreserve for all junior cricketers! Just wear your club shirt or cap and you're in! 🤩



See you tomorrow!#WEAREWELLINGTON #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/QE4gNz2SL2 — Cricket Wellington (@cricketwgtninc) January 23, 2021

Wellington Firebirds are having a fantastic run in the ongoing Super Smash T20 as they sit at the top of the table. The Firebirds have won five of their last six matches with 20 points to their name. The hosts were on a five-match unbeaten run which ended during their last outing in the tournament against Canterbury as they lost by 4 wickets in Christchurch.

Also Read ICC Defeats Giants FIFA Off The Field For THIS Top Global Sports Business Honour

Otago Volts, on the other hand, have been through a roller coaster ride in the ongoing Super Smash edition. Currently placed 5th on the table, the visitors have been able to register only two wins for their 6 games. The Volts will be aiming to get their revenge against the Firebirds, who registered a five-wicket win during this side's previous encounter in the season earlier, but have a tough task at hand. They will have to bring their A-game and capitalize on every mistake made by the home team if they wish to walk away with any points at the end of this encounter.

Also Read Ajinkya Rahane Makes Fans Emotional By Capturing Time Spent At Home; See Picture

WF vs OV Playing 11

Wellington Firebirds - Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell, Jamie Gibson, Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson, Peter Younghusband, Logan van Beek, Ben Sears, Hamish Bennett.

Also Read Ravi Shastri Inspired India By Taking On Australian Government's 'Sledging': R Sridhar

Otago Volts - Neil Broom, Michael Rae, Hamish Rutherford, Nathan Smith, Nick Kelly, Mitch Renwick, Michael Rippon, Dale Phillips, Anaru Kitchen, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jacob Duffy.

WF vs OV Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper- Devon Conway

Batsmen- Dale Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Neil Broom, Nick Kelly

Allrounders- Rachin Ravindra, Anaru Kitchen

Bowlers- Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Mitchell McClenaghan, Hamish Bennett

Also Read Bishan Singh Bedi Calls Virat Kohli 'mediocre' Captain After Rahane And Co. Beat Australia

WF vs OV Dream11 team: Top picks

Captain- Devon Conway or Nick Kelly

Vice-Captain- Anaru Kitchen or Rachin Ravindra

WF vs OV Match Prediction

The 22-yard strip at Wellington has been a batting-friendly ground which will provide some assistance to the fast bowlers. With the average batting score crossing 180 runs at this venue, we expect the toss-winning captain to bat first. Despite a small blip in their last outing, Wellington Firebirds start the match as heavy favourites and will mostly get back to winning ways.

Note: The above WF vs OV Dream11 prediction, WF vs OV Match Prediction and top picks are based on our own analysis. The WF vs OV Dream11 Team and WF vs OV playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.