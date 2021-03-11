WF-W Vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Women's National Cricket League 2021

The Western Fury Women will take on the ACT Meteors Women in the 21st match of the Women's National Cricket League 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM IST (6:00 AM GMT, 2:00 PM local time) from the W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth on March 12, 2021. Here is our WF-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction, WF-W vs AM-W Dream11 team and WF-W vs AM-W Dream11 top picks.

WF-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Western Australia Fury Women and the Australian Capital territory Meteors have both had equally bad runs at the Women's National Cricket League 2021 so far. Western Fury began their campaign with two back to back losses against the Tasmania Women, the second of which was lost by just 1 run. This run was followed by two losses against Queensland Fire, putting the Western Fury at a 4-match losing streak coming into this game. They are now in the last place on the table with 0 points and a poor net run rate of -2.215.

While the Australian Capital territory Meteors started off their Women's National Cricket League 2021 campaign with a win over Queensland Fire, they will come into this game on a 5-match losing streak. The team has lost games to the Tasmania Women, the South Australia Scorpions, the Victoria Women and the NSW Breakers. This puts the ACT Meteors in penultimate place — sixth —on the points table with just 4 points and an NRR of -1.153.

WF-W vs AM-W playing 11 prediction

Western Fury Women - Chloe Piparo (c), Ashley Day, Nicole Bolton, Megan Banting (w), Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Emma King, Sheldyn Cooper, Zoe Britcliffe

ACT Meteors Women - Katie Mack, Erica Kershaw (w), Erin Osborne, Madeline Penna, Angela Reakes (c), Olivia Porter, Carly Leeson, Nicola Hancock, Amy Yates, Zoe Cooke, Gabrielle Sutcliffe

WF-W vs AM-W Key Players

Western Fury Women - Chloe Priparo, Mathilda Carmichael, Nicole Bolton

ACT Meteors Women - Erica Kershaw, Katie Mack, Gabrielle Sutcliffe

WF-W vs AM-W Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Erica Kershaw

Batswomen: Katie Mack, Madeline Penna, Chloe Piparo, Mathilda Carmichael

All-Rounders: Erin Osborne, Nicole Bolton

Bowlers: Carly Leeson, Piepa Cleary, Emma King, Gabrielle Sutcliffe

WF-W vs AM-W match prediction

According to our WF-W vs AM-W match prediction, the Western Fury Women will win this match.

Note: The WF-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction and WF-W vs AM-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WF-W vs AM-W Dream11 team and WF-W vs AM-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

