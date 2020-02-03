WF-W Vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Details

The Australian Capital Territory Women will face the Western Australia Women in the 23rd match of the Women's National Cricket League 2019-20. The match will be played at Phillip Oval, Canberra on Tuesday, February 4 at 4:30 AM IST. Erin Osborne will captain the Australian Capital Territory Women and Chloe Piparo will lead the Western Australia Women. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

WF-W vs AM-W Dream11: Squads and Favourable Dream11

Here are the playing XIs for the two teams from their last games.

WF-W vs AM-W Dream11: Australian Capital Territory Women:

Erin Osborne (captain), Katie Mack, Erica Kershaw (wicketkeeper), Anna Lanning, Claire Koski, Sarah Coyte, Madelaine Penna, Carly Leeson, Maitlan Brown, Nicola Hancock, and Amy Yates.

WF-W vs AM-W Dream11: Western Australia Women:

Chloe Piparo (captain), Megan Banting (wicketkeeper), Ashley Day, Heather Graham, Nicole Bolton, Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Kath Hempenstall, and Emma King.

WF-W vs AM-W Dream11: Favourable Dream11

Wicket-keepers: Erika Kershaw, Megan Banting

Batsmen: Claire Koski, Katie Mack, Chloe Piparo, Ashley Day

All-Rounders: Erin Osborne (vice-captain), Nicole Bolton (captain)

Bowlers: Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson, Emma King.

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

WF-W vs AM-W Dream11 form guide

The Western Australia Women are currently second in the points table with five wins out of six games. They last played against the South Australia Women and won the game by 13 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Nicole Bolton and Chloe Piparo. Their best bowlers were Emma King and Heather Graham.

The Australian Capital Territory Women are currently sixth in the points table with two wins out of six games. They last played against the New South Wales Women and the latter won by seven wickets. ACT's best batsmen in the game were Katie Mack and Carly Leeson. Their best bowlers were Nicola Hancock and Carly Leeson.

The Western Australia Women are the favourites to win this match.

