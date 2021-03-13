WF-W Vs SAU-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's National Cricket League 2021

Western Australia Women will face South Australia Women in the upcoming match of the Australian Women's National Cricket League on Sunday, March 14. The game is set to be played at the WACA cricket ground in Perth. The match commences at 4:30 AM (IST). Here's a look at our WF-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction, probable WF-W vs SAU-W playing 11 and WF-W vs SAU-W Dream11 team.

WF-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction: WF-W vs SAU-W match preview

Western Australia Women are not having a great season as they have lost all the five matches played so far in the tournament. Their previous match was versus ACT Women which they went onto lose by 64 runs. Chloe Piparo has been the leading run-getter for the team in the tournament so far scoring 230 runs so far and she will look to continue her fine form in the upcoming match. Emma King leads the wicket chart with 7 wickets.

South Australia Women has two wins from 5 matches in the tournament and will be eyeing the third win when they take on the struggling Western Australia Women team. Their previous match was versus New South Wales women which they lost to them by 6 wickets. Bridget Patterson has been the leading run-getter for the team in the tournament with 177 runs, while Tahlia McGrath is the leading wicket-taker for the team with 10 wickets.

WF-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction: Probable WF-W vs SAU-W playing 11

WF-W: Chloe Piparo (c), Ashley Day, Nicole Bolton, Megan Banting (w), Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Emma King, Sheldyn Cooper, Zoe Britcliffe

SAU-W: Bridget Patterson, Tahlia McGrath, Josephine Dooley, Courtney Webb, Jemma Barsby, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Tegan McPharlin, Annie O'Neil, Samantha Betts, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

WF-W vs SAU-W live: WF-W vs SAU-W key Players

Tahlia McGrath

Bridget Patterson

Chloe Piparo

Emma King

WF-W vs SAU-W match prediction: WF-W vs SAU-W Dream11 team

WF-W vs SAU-W live: WF-W vs SAU-W match prediction

According to our WF-W vs SAU-W match prediction, the SAU-W will win this match.

Note: The WF-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction and WF-W vs SAU-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WF-W vs SAU-W Dream11 team and WF-W vs SAU-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

