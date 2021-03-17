WF-W Vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's National Cricket League 2021

Western Australia Women will face Victoria Women in the upcoming match of the Australian Women's National Cricket League on Thursday, March 18. The game is set to be played at the WACA cricket ground in Perth. The match commences at 4:30 AM (IST). Here's a look at our WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction, probable WF-W vs VCT-W playing 11 and WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 team.

WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction: WF-W vs VCT-W match preview

Looking at the points table this match is a total mismatch. Currently, Western Australia Women are placed at bottom of the points table after have lost all the six matches played by them in the tournament so far. The task to get the first win only gets difficult for them as they take on a strong Victoria team.

Victoria Women team on the other hand have won all the six matches played in the tournament so far. They will look to continue their fine performance when they take on the struggling Western Australia team. The team will miss the services of Meg Lanning, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano and Tayla Vlaeminck who are in New Zealand for Australia’s T20 and One-Day matches Annabel Sutherland will also miss the rest of the season because of a stress reaction in her femur. Elyse Villani will be leading the side in absence of Lanning.

WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction: Probable WF-W vs VCT-W playing 11

WF-W: Chloe Piparo (c), Ashley Day, Nicole Bolton, Megan Banting (w), Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Emma King, Taneale Peschell, Georgia Wylle, Zoe Britcliffe, Molly Healy

VCT-W: Elyse Villani (Captain), Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavi Devchand, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Anna Lanning, Courtney Neale, Amy Vine

WF-W vs VCT-W live: WF-W vs VCT-W key Players

Chloe Piparo

Nicole Bolton

Elyse Villani

Kim Garth

WF-W vs VCT-W match prediction: WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 team

WF-W vs VCT-W live: WF-W vs VCT-W match prediction

According to our WF-W vs VCT-W match prediction, the VIC-W will win this match.

Note: The WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction and WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 team and WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

