WF-W Vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Women's National Cricket League 2021 Preview

Western Australia Women will face Victoria Women in the upcoming match of the Australian Women's National Cricket League on Saturday, March 20. The game is set to be played at the WACA cricket ground in Perth. The match commences at 4:30 AM (IST). Here's a look at our WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction, probable WF-W vs VCT-W playing 11 and WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 team.

WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction: WF-W vs VCT-W match preview

After six straight losses, Western Australia Women registered their first win of the tournament which came against their upcoming opponent a couple of days back. Western Australia Women defeated Victoria Women by 6 wickets in their previous meeting. In that match, Victoria team batted first and could only put on 155 on board as their batting up completely failed against Western Australia Women bowling attack. Kim Garth was their top scorer for the side with 51 runs, while for Western Australia Taneale Peschel picked up 4 wickets.

Western Australia while chasing 156 runs to win lost early wickets in their run chase, however Mathilda Carmichael and Amy Edgar who both scored 47 runs each and carried the team across the finish line. Western Australia Women will look to do the double over their opponent, but revenge will be on the minds of Victoria team who will look to even the score by winning the match..

WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction: Probable WF-W vs VCT-W playing 11

WF-W: Chloe Piparo (c), Ashley Day, Nicole Bolton, Megan Banting (w), Mathilda Carmichael, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Piepa Cleary, Emma King, Taneale Peschell, Georgia Wylle, Zoe Britcliffe, Molly Healy, Sheldyn Cooper

VCT-W: Elyse Villani (Captain), Makinley Blows, Lucy Cripps, Sophie Day, Bhavi Devchand, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Kim Garth, Ella Hayward, Anna Lanning, Courtney Neale, Amy Vine

WF-W vs VCT-W live: WF-W vs VCT-W key Players

Chloe Piparo

Nicole Bolton

Kim Garth

Elyse Villani

WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 live: WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 team

WF-W vs VCT-W live: WF-W vs VCT-W match prediction

As per our WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction, VCT-W will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The WF-W vs VCT-W match prediction and WF-W vs VCT-W playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 team and RAS vs KHA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: WACA / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.