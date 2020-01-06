The Debate
WF-W Vs VCT-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Updates And Match News

Cricket News

WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 team and prediction: Get all match details, updates, probable playing 11 and schedule for the upcoming ODD match at MCG on January 7.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
WF-W vs VCT-W dream11

The ninth match of the ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 will be played between Western Australia Women and Victoria Women. The match is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The 50-overs fixture will be played on January 7, 2020 at 4:30 AM IST.     

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Match preview   

The ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 is an Australia-based women’s One Day domestic competition. Seven teams are participating in this 50 overs tournament which started from September 22, 2019 and will conclude on February 16, 2020.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Squad details

WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11: WF-W Squad

Chloe Piparo (c), Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Piepa Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Ashely Day, Sophie Devine (NZ), Amy Edgar, Molly Healy, Kathleen Hempenstall, Emma Inglis, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Meg Thompson

WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11: VCT-W Squad

Molly Strano (c), Kristen Beams, Makinley Blows, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Courtney Neale, Rhiann O’Donnell, Chloe Rafferty, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani, Amy Vine

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Nicole Faltum

All-rounder – Nicole Bolton

Batswomen – Chloe Piparo (c), Elyse Villani, Amy Edgar, Tess Flintoff, Amy Vine, Megan Banting

Bowlers – Kristen Beams, Alana King, Emma King  

Western Australia Women start off as favourites to win the game.    

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

Published:
COMMENT
