WF-W Vs VCT-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Updates And Match News

The ninth match of the ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 will be played between Western Australia Women and Victoria Women. The match is scheduled to be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The 50-overs fixture will be played on January 7, 2020 at 4:30 AM IST.

WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Match preview

The ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 is an Australia-based women’s One Day domestic competition. Seven teams are participating in this 50 overs tournament which started from September 22, 2019 and will conclude on February 16, 2020.

WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Squad details

WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11: WF-W Squad

Chloe Piparo (c), Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Piepa Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Ashely Day, Sophie Devine (NZ), Amy Edgar, Molly Healy, Kathleen Hempenstall, Emma Inglis, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Meg Thompson

WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11: VCT-W Squad

Molly Strano (c), Kristen Beams, Makinley Blows, Elly Donald, Nicole Faltum (wk), Tess Flintoff, Alana King, Courtney Neale, Rhiann O’Donnell, Chloe Rafferty, Annabel Sutherland, Elyse Villani, Amy Vine

WF-W vs VCT-W Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Nicole Faltum

All-rounder – Nicole Bolton

Batswomen – Chloe Piparo (c), Elyse Villani, Amy Edgar, Tess Flintoff, Amy Vine, Megan Banting

Bowlers – Kristen Beams, Alana King, Emma King

Western Australia Women start off as favourites to win the game.

