Sachin Tendulkar Leads Wishes For Shreyas Iyer As Batter Hits 92 Runs On Difficult Pitch

Team India were in a spot of bother during the Pink Ball Test as they fell to 126/5 on a difficult pitch at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. But, Shreyas Iyer again played a splendid innings under pressure to take the score to 252 runs. Iyer scored a counter-attacking 92 runs off 96 balls as he put the pressure back on Sri Lankan bowlers. The next best highest-score of the innings was 39 runs, hit by Rishabh Pant. Iyer's innings put India in position of strength on a track that is offering extensive help to spinners.

IND vs SL: Tendulkar lauds Shreyas Iyer

Iyer's innings was lauded by former cricketers and cricket fans as they hailed the batter for his composure and guile. Sachin Tendulkar led the wishes for the new KKR skipper with Wasim Jaffer posting another hilarious meme to describe Iyer's innings.

Great counterattacking batting from @ShreyasIyer15 on a track that was helping the spinners. His footwork was very good and because of that, he made batting look easy. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/qI2CBFuWDg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 12, 2022

Netizens also applauded Iyer's efforts in Bengaluru. Here are some reactions:-

India were struggling at 126 for five at one stage but Rishabh Pant (39 off 26 balls) turned it around with his aggressive yet effective batting.

The left-hander was dropped when he was on four and he made the Lankans pay heavily for the mistake.

Iyer then changed the narrative with his controlled aggression, the result of which was a gritty knock under pressure that will enable India to call the shots in the day/night game.

Iyer made batting look easy after sharp turn and uneven bounce at the M Chinnaswamy track made the Indians dance to Lankan spinners' tunes.

His entertaining knock that came off 98-balls had 10 fours and four sixes, negated all the good work done by the visiting bowlers in the first session when they had taken four wickets, including that of skipper Rohit Sharma (15) and Virat Kohli (23).

He missed out on his second Test hundred as he was stumped off Praveen Jayawickrama (3/81) going for a big shot.

The bowler who had grabbed the momentum for Sri Lanka was left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya (3/94), who also dismissed three batters but was later taken to cleaners by Iyer.

While Iyer and Pant took the counter-attacking route, Hanuma Vihari (31) and Kohli were carefully crafting their knocks during first session.

With the sun shining bright, the pink ball did not swing enough to trouble the batters but a few balls kept really low, making it tough for home team after it elected to bat.

While Mayank Agarwal (4) was run out, Rohit was dismissed by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, who got the ball to turn and bounce.

Vihari's eventful stay was ended by Praveen Jayawickrama, also a left-arm spinner, while Virat Kohli's carefully crafted short knock met its end with a ball that kept really low and had him plumb off off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva.

India could have lost another wicket but Pant was dropped by Suranga Lakmal in the deep when he was on 4.

Vihari and Kohli confidently played drives and cuts to raise a 47-run stand for the third wicket but once it was broken, batting seemed to be a challenge.

(with PTI inputs)