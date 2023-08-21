'What A Super Talent': Ireland Great Becomes A Fan Of Emerging India Superstar

India tour of Ireland 2023: The Indian team has gone through some wholesale changes after they crashed out of the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup as they were defeated by world champions England in the semi-final. Since then, the 'Men in Blue' have looked beyond Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and R. Ashwin and are now testing young players in every T20I series to prepare themselves for the 2024 World Cup. The Ireland series too is being used for the same purpose and India have already taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match T20I series.

The Indian contingent is being led by Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah who has recovered well in time from his back injury before the all-important Asia Cup and the 2023 edition of the ODI World Cup. This particular series is featuring plenty of young faces such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, and many more. One of them, at this point, is being touted as India's next designated finisher in the shortest format of international cricket and it is none other than the KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) star Rinku, who set the IPL 2023 stage on fire.

3 things you need to know:

The next edition of the T20 World Cup will be played in 2024

India's regular T20I skipper Hardik Pandya has been rested for this series citing workload issues

Rinku Singh made his T20I debut for India in the ongoing IND vs IRE T20I series

Irish cricketer lavishes praise on Rinku Singh

So impressed with Rinku Singh , wonderfully fleet footed in the field and so powerful with bat in hand. What a super talent 👏👏👏 — Niall John O Brien (@niallnobiobrien) August 20, 2023

Joining the long list of Rinku Singh's admirers is none other than Irish wicketkeeper-batsman Niall O Brien. The 41-year-old former Irish player who played over a hundred ODIs for his country took to his 'X' account and heaped praises on Singh and his capabilities with the bat. Rinku made his debut for India in the first IND vs IRE T20I match but did not get the chance to show his skills off due to a rain-curtailed contest. When his time came in the 2nd T20I, he made sure that he blasts off from where he left IPL 2023.

Rinku Singh's stellar IPL 2023

The youngster who hails from Uttar Pradesh has always been in and around the Kolkata Knight Riders setup for some time now. Often considered to be a livewire in the field, Singh got his big chance to play the entire season of IPL 2023 and made his chances count. In the 16th edition of IPL 2023, Rinku amassed 474 runs at an average of 59.25 and a strike rate of 149.52. Courtesy of these performances, Rinku earned his maiden call-up to the Indian team and he is making his chances count.