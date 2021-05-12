What Can Shubman Gill Teach Virat Kohli? KKR Opener Says His Reveal Will Anger The Skipper

India's young sensation Shubman Gill got a reward for his brilliant performance in Australia as he was selected in the 20-man jumbo squad announced by the BCCI. The 21-year-old batter is most likely to open for India in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship and the England Tour. Recently, in a fun session, Shubman Gill shared some insights of his Kolkata Knight Riders team-mate and also answered 'The One Thing He Can Teach Virat Kohli'.

In a question-answer video shared by ESPNcricinfo, Shubman Gill revealed that he would like to teach FIFA video games to the Indian skipper as he always loses to him. "FIFA, I know he going to be really angry but yes he always loses in FIFA to me, so I might teach him that."

In the video shared Shubman Gill he also revealed his KKR team-mate and West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell uses the heaviest bat among cricketers. On being asked if he could go back in history and play any cricket match, Gill answered, "There are so many, but I think I will play the 2011 World Cup." During the question-answer session, the KKR batter revealed that his father is the person with whom he talks about his cricket and to whom he wants to gift the upcoming T20 World Cup on his birthday.

On being asked about which player has got the best dance moves in the Indian dressing room, Gill said, "Virat Bhai is a good dancer, Shikhar Bhai is also a good Bhangra dancer but in terms of moves, I think it is Shreyas Iyer". The KKR batsman outlined that fielding at the short leg is more horrifying than facing Pat Cummins in the first over and that too when Ben Stokes is batting.

Although India is banking upon the youngster, Shubman Gill had a dismal outing during the IPL 2021. In the 7 matches he played, Gill only scored 132 runs with an average of 18.85 and a strike rate of 117.

Sunil Gavaskar shares what's 'weighing down' Shubman Gill

After his remarkable Test debut against Australia last year, all eyes were on Shubman Gill who was roped into Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Despite raising the stakes, the 21-year-old left fans disheartened after he failed to emulate his Test performance in the T20 league barely managing to reach a half-century in the 7 games that his team played in the series.

Former Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar however came to the defence of the young batsman talking about how the 'pressure of expectation' was wearing him down. "I think what I feel about Shubman Gill is that suddenly, the pressure of expectation is getting to him. Before this, it was different. He was just a young promising newcomer, but now with the performances in Australia, the expectation is that he is going to score, and maybe that pressure of expectation is weighing him down," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

