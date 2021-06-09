What Did James Anderson Say About Stuart Broad? Old Tweet Adds To Controversy

The Ollie Robinson suspension has caused immense turmoil and angst among England players. The Sussex-based pacer, who debuted in the recently concluded first Test of the England vs New Zealand Test series, impressed one and all with his spectacular all-rounder performance. However, the 27-year-old could not bask in the glory of his success as his racist and sexist tweets from 2012-13 resurfaced on Twitter, drawing a lot of flack from the cricketing fraternity. As a result of the massive uproar, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) suspended Robinson from international cricket.

England Twitter controversy: What did James Anderson say about Stuart Broad?

Since then, some of the disreputable tweets from other England players have caught the eye of the netizens. Now, veteran England pacer James Anderson tweet has resurfaced on Twitter where he had mentioned his bowling partner Stuart Broad in bad taste. So, what did James Anderson say about Stuart Broad?

In one of his tweets from February 2010, James Anderson had referred to Stuart Broad as 'lesbian'. The James Anderson tweet has now been deleted. However, the Englishman has opened up on his tweet.

While speaking to Sky Sports, Anderson was asked if it was fair for players to be held to account for such historical social media posts posted at a young age. The speedster said that he remembers being that age where one makes mistakes. He stated that historical social media posts are something that they are definitely going to have to look at.

However, he added that if we educate well enough, that kind of language and those tweets do not go out in the first place. Speaking about the tweet, he reckoned that it was 10, 11 years ago and he has certainly changed as a person since then. Anderson opined that things change and one makes mistakes.

James Anderson stats

Anderson has had a stellar cricketing career till now and the veteran isn't showing any signs of slowing down. At the age of 38, Anderson is going strong for his country by defying all odds and is still looking sharp as ever with his lethal swing bowling. The right-arm pacer became the first fast bowler to reach the landmark of 600 Test wickets. The experienced campaigner has bowled several match-winning spells for his country, and the James Anderson stats are a testament to his outstanding bowling prowess.

The player has featured in 161 Test matches for the England side and has 616 wickets to his name in the longer format. The bowler has 30 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls in red-ball cricket for England. He is likely to feature in the second Test vs England which will be his 162nd appearance for England in the longest format. In doing so, Anderson will overtake Alastair Cook to become the players with the most Test caps for England.

