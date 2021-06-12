What Did Shakib Al Hasan Do? Why Did He Need To Apologize; Watch

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has issued a public apology for his misbehavior on the cricket field. It so happened that the veteran cricketer lost his composure as he led the Mohammedan Sporting Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division Twenty20 Cricket League against arch-rivals Abahani Limited.

Shakib Al Hasan fight

Shakib Al Hasan in a fit of rage, went on to uproot the stumps twice at the non-strikers' end twice as he displayed his strong resentment to the on-field umpire's decision.

Shakib Al Hasan apologises for his actions.

After Shakib Al Hasan's misbehaviour drew heavy public criticism and some support on social media, he came forward and apologised.



"I am extremely sorry for losing my temper and ruining the match for everyone and especially those who are watching from home. An experienced player like me should not have reacted that way but sometimes against all odds it happens, unfortunately," Shakib Al Hasan wrote on his Facebook page.

"I apologise to the teams, management, tournament officials, and organizing committee for this human error. Hopefully, I won't be repeating this again in the future. Thanks and love you all," he added.

Shakib Al Hasan controversy

On Friday, the veteran all-rounder once again found himself embroiled in a controversy making fans wonder, "What happened to Shakib Al Hasan?" It all happened during a Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and Abahani Limited when the all-rounder showed dissent at the umpire's decision in a rather distasteful manner. Shakib Al Hasan's side Mohammedan Sporting Club set a target of 146 for Abahani Limited.

In response, the Mushfiqur Rahim-led side began their chase on an abysmal note as they were reduced to 11/3 after three overs. Shakib came to bowl the fourth over and after bowling a dot all, Rahim dispatched him for a six and four. Later in the over, one of Shakib's balls hit Rahim on the pads and the all-rounder started appealing in an animated way. However, the umpire shook his head which irked Shakib as he kicked the stumps and started venting out his anger and frustration on the umpire.

Watch the video here:

Who’s this?

Is it Shakib al Hasan? pic.twitter.com/kk69rdyyod — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) June 11, 2021

Subsequently, in the next over Shakib Al Hasan was once again at loggerheads with the umpire's decision. Showing his dissent at the decision, he came walking aggressively towards the umpire and went on to uproot the stumps and smashed them on the ground in sheer fury as he lashed out at the on-field umpire.

One more... Shakib completely lost his cool. Twice in a single game. #DhakaLeague Such a shame! Words fell short to describe these... Chih... pic.twitter.com/iUDxbDHcXZ — Saif Hasnat (@saifhasnat) June 11, 2021

Shakib Al Hasan in DPL 2021

Shakib Al Hassan has endured a slump in his form in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League. After the first six games, the Mohammedan Sporting Club skipper has scored only 73 runs at an average of 12.16, with a couple of ducks to his name. He failed to go big with the bat during Bangladesh's three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka as well earlier. In the ongoing match against Abahani, he managed to score 37 runs off 27 balls with one four and two sixes before being dismissed.

While Sporting Club had scored 145/6 in their first innings, Abhani had to chase a target of 76 in 9 overs as rain curtailed the game. Shakib's team Mohammedan Sporting Club went on to win the match. Last month, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had issued a notice to Shakib Al Hasan-led Mohammedan Sporting Club due to a biosecure bubble breach during the ongoing Dhaka Premier League.