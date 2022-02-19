'What Every Captain Wants, Need Such Characters In Our Team': Rohit Lauds Indian Youngster

On Friday, India captain Rohit Sharma praised Venkatesh Iyer, stating that seeing such maturity in such a young player is quite pleasing. While speaking to Harsha Bhogle after the match, Rohit complimented Iyer on his performance in the second T20I against West Indies. Rohit Sharma expressed his delight at how far Venkatesh Iyer has come so early in his career, noting that the Madhya Pradesh-born cricketer believes in his abilities. Iyer even asked Rohit to bowl the final over, revealed the Indian captain, stating that the team needs people like him who don't shy away from responsibilities.

"Very happy to see how he has progressed very early in his career. To see that sort of maturity is very very pleasing as a team for us. He backs his skills and that is something that a captain looks forward to in every individual he has. Venky looks very confident in whatever he wants to do. In fact in that situation towards the end, he wanted to bowl an over as well. Which is good. It shows the character of the person. And we need these kinds of characters in our team who are not shying away from responsibility," Rohit said in his post-match interview.

India vs West Indies, 2nd T20I

Venkatesh Iyer played crucial innings with the bat at a time when his team was looking in trouble. Iyer came to the crease in the 14th over, and with the help of Rishabh Pant, forged an all-important fifth-wicket partnership of 76 runs. Iyer scored 33 off 18 balls, including four boundaries and one maximum before he was dismissed by Romario Shepherd in the 20th over. Apart from Iyer, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant also contributed with the bat as they scored 52 runs each. India posted a mammoth total of 186 runs in 20 overs.

In reply, Indian bowlers restricted West Indies for 178/3 in 20 overs. West Indies fell short by 8 runs and lost the second consecutive match of the series. West Indies were looking good at the start of their innings before Yuzvendra Chahal struck to remove Kyle Mayer for 9 runs. Brandin King was dismissed by Ravi Bishnoi for 22 off 30 balls. Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell forged a crucial partnership of 100 runs but couldn't finish the game for West Indies. The visitors lost by 8 runs courtesy of some brilliant bowling by Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar towards the end. Pant was adjudged the player of the match.

Image: PTI